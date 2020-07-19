All apartments in San Francisco
1421 Silver Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1421 Silver Avenue

1421 Silver Avenue · (415) 533-6980
Location

1421 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94134
Portola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1421 Silver Avenue · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Top Level 3BD + Large Living Room in Portola - FEATURES: This top level approximately 1,200 square foot, three bedroom one bath apartment comes with a large living room, modern open kitchen with tile floors, includes a new dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and disposal.

Views from the dining area stretch from Glen Park to Bernal Heights to the Salesforce Tower. There is a wooden deck off of the dining area with stairs to a lush common garden with a large and apple and a lemon tree.

The 2 spacious bedrooms have wooden flooring and abundant natural light and the master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet. The bathroom has both a stall shower and s separate tub with a skylight.

Tenants have free use of both the washer and dryer on the ground level.

CONTACT:
Anne Lawrence
www.AnneLawrenceSF.com
annelawrence (at) vanguardsf (dot) com
(415) 533-6980
Lic: 1455941

LOCATION:
Just off of 280, cross San Bruno Avenue. Go straight to Goettingher, take a left to Silver.
There is a Grocery Outlet across the street for convenient shopping.

NEIGHBORHOOD:
Located in Portola, with shops and restaurant along San Bruno Avenue.
The Sululagi M. Patega Jr. Recreation Park offering large open grass areas, tennis and basketball courts and well as classes is just three blocks away.

Asking is $3,400 per month. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and garbage services amounting to approximately $300 a month according to the Landlord.

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.

(RLNE5917501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Silver Avenue have any available units?
1421 Silver Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Silver Avenue have?
Some of 1421 Silver Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Silver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Silver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Silver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Silver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1421 Silver Avenue offer parking?
No, 1421 Silver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Silver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 Silver Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Silver Avenue have a pool?
No, 1421 Silver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Silver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1421 Silver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Silver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Silver Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

