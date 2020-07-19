1421 Silver Avenue

Amenities
Top Level 3BD + Large Living Room in Portola - FEATURES: This top level approximately 1,200 square foot, three bedroom one bath apartment comes with a large living room, modern open kitchen with tile floors, includes a new dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and disposal.
Views from the dining area stretch from Glen Park to Bernal Heights to the Salesforce Tower. There is a wooden deck off of the dining area with stairs to a lush common garden with a large and apple and a lemon tree.
The 2 spacious bedrooms have wooden flooring and abundant natural light and the master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet. The bathroom has both a stall shower and s separate tub with a skylight.
Tenants have free use of both the washer and dryer on the ground level.
CONTACT:
Anne Lawrence
www.AnneLawrenceSF.com
annelawrence (at) vanguardsf (dot) com
(415) 533-6980
Lic: 1455941
LOCATION:
Just off of 280, cross San Bruno Avenue. Go straight to Goettingher, take a left to Silver.
There is a Grocery Outlet across the street for convenient shopping.
NEIGHBORHOOD:
Located in Portola, with shops and restaurant along San Bruno Avenue.
The Sululagi M. Patega Jr. Recreation Park offering large open grass areas, tennis and basketball courts and well as classes is just three blocks away.
Asking is $3,400 per month. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and garbage services amounting to approximately $300 a month according to the Landlord.
Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.
(RLNE5917501)