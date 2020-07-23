Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

1369 9th ave Available 08/25/20 *SHOWING: THU (7/23) 6-6:30 PM* Spacious Contemporary 2BR/1BA, Parking Available, Great Central Sunset Location (1369 9th Avenue ) - First Floor 2BR/1BA

* $2,595/month annual lease

* Parking at add'l fee

* Sorry, no pet!

* Available: August 25th



SHOWING: THU (7/23) from 6 - 6:30 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.

*** We require the usage of Masks and Gloves for entry into the unit ***



LOCATION: 1369 9th Ave #1



First floor Inner Sunset 2BR/1BA with fireplace and parking for an additional fee. Apartment faces the building's back, away from street noise. Floors throughout are faux wood with linoleum in kitchen and bath. Gas wall heater. Entry hallway has a fair-sized closet. Living room has a large window, an open kitchen, and a fireplace. Kitchen includes new electric stove and dishwasher. One bedroom has a large walk-in closet with window opening onto a light well. The other bedroom faces the back of the building and has a sizable closet with sliding doors. Bathroom has shower over tub with sliding glass doors. Parking is available in building for an additional fee.



WalkScore is 97. Catch the N-Judah right at your doorstep to get downtown quickly. Bus lines 6, 7 and 43 are less than a block away. UCSF Medical Center is four blocks away. Only two blocks to Golden Gate Park's Botanical Gardens and the California Academy of Sciences. A wide variety of shopping and dining options in the immediate neighborhood.



Sorry, no pet!



Please note that pictures are from similar unit in the same building.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



(RLNE5963117)