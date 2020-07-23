All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1369 9th ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1369 9th ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:05 AM

1369 9th ave

1369 9th Avenue · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Sunset
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1369 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1369 9th ave · Avail. Aug 25

$2,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
1369 9th ave Available 08/25/20 *SHOWING: THU (7/23) 6-6:30 PM* Spacious Contemporary 2BR/1BA, Parking Available, Great Central Sunset Location (1369 9th Avenue ) - First Floor 2BR/1BA
* $2,595/month annual lease
* Parking at add'l fee
* Sorry, no pet!
* Available: August 25th

SHOWING: THU (7/23) from 6 - 6:30 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.
*** We require the usage of Masks and Gloves for entry into the unit ***

LOCATION: 1369 9th Ave #1

First floor Inner Sunset 2BR/1BA with fireplace and parking for an additional fee. Apartment faces the building's back, away from street noise. Floors throughout are faux wood with linoleum in kitchen and bath. Gas wall heater. Entry hallway has a fair-sized closet. Living room has a large window, an open kitchen, and a fireplace. Kitchen includes new electric stove and dishwasher. One bedroom has a large walk-in closet with window opening onto a light well. The other bedroom faces the back of the building and has a sizable closet with sliding doors. Bathroom has shower over tub with sliding glass doors. Parking is available in building for an additional fee.

WalkScore is 97. Catch the N-Judah right at your doorstep to get downtown quickly. Bus lines 6, 7 and 43 are less than a block away. UCSF Medical Center is four blocks away. Only two blocks to Golden Gate Park's Botanical Gardens and the California Academy of Sciences. A wide variety of shopping and dining options in the immediate neighborhood.

Sorry, no pet!

Please note that pictures are from similar unit in the same building.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5963117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 9th ave have any available units?
1369 9th ave has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1369 9th ave have?
Some of 1369 9th ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 9th ave currently offering any rent specials?
1369 9th ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 9th ave pet-friendly?
No, 1369 9th ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1369 9th ave offer parking?
Yes, 1369 9th ave offers parking.
Does 1369 9th ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 9th ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 9th ave have a pool?
No, 1369 9th ave does not have a pool.
Does 1369 9th ave have accessible units?
No, 1369 9th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 9th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1369 9th ave has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1369 9th ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Francisco 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Apartments
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity