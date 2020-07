Amenities

1340 Lombard #101 *MOVE IN ALLOWANCE* Move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to six weeks rent credited during the first and second months of the lease term. *DEPOSIT SPECIAL* $0 Deposit With approved credit Unit Features: -Remodeled kitchen -Stainless steel appliances -Remodeled bathrooms -Hardwood floor -Bay windows -Dishwasher -Washer and dryer -Natural light Within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants of Russian Hill on Polk Street -The Brew -Loving Cup -Lemongrass Thai -Leopolds -Little Kitchen -Saint Frank -Crunch Gym -Blue Barn -La Folie -True Foods Pets Ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit. $40 pet rent per pet per month Must be approved by manager Street parking only Utilities not included Renters insurance required Laundry in unit $35 application fee per applicant (prepare ID and proof of income) EMAIL or TEXT Mari for details! Mari Lewis Leasing Agent 530.902.0084 This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.