1330 Stevenson street C301 Available 09/01/20 EPIC REA/AZARI PM: Beautiful 2 BR/1 BA Unit in Great Mission Location - ****COMING SOON****



This modern unit is located in the heart of the Mission District. Choose from many eclectic shops, cafes, and fine to casual dining options a stroll away.



Steps away from Mission, Hayes Valley, SOMA, Castro.

Walk, Transit, Bike or drive. Easy access to freeway



This fabulous unit boasts :



- Bright and open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen area

- Updated kitchen with granite counters

- 2 bedrooms

- Small deck

- attached garage

- Washer &Dryer in unit



- No smoking



* Other Details:

Type of rental: Apartment

Pets: YES

Smoking: NO



Tenant Responsible;

PG&E and Internet



Rent: $3,795.00

For 2 years lease

Security Deposit: $4,000.00

Application fee: $45

