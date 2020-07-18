1330 Stevenson street C301

Amenities
This modern unit is located in the heart of the Mission District. Choose from many eclectic shops, cafes, and fine to casual dining options a stroll away.
Steps away from Mission, Hayes Valley, SOMA, Castro.
Walk, Transit, Bike or drive. Easy access to freeway
This fabulous unit boasts :
- Bright and open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen area
- Updated kitchen with granite counters
- 2 bedrooms
- Small deck
- attached garage
- Washer &Dryer in unit
- No smoking
* Other Details:
Type of rental: Apartment
Pets: YES
Smoking: NO
Tenant Responsible;
PG&E and Internet
Rent: $3,795.00
For 2 years lease
Security Deposit: $4,000.00
Application fee: $45
