Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1330 Stevenson street C301

1330 Stevenson Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 Stevenson Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1330 Stevenson street C301 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
e-payments
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
internet access
1330 Stevenson street C301 Available 09/01/20 EPIC REA/AZARI PM: Beautiful 2 BR/1 BA Unit in Great Mission Location - ****COMING SOON****

* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc: www.EpicREA.com
* Information / Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

This modern unit is located in the heart of the Mission District. Choose from many eclectic shops, cafes, and fine to casual dining options a stroll away.

Steps away from Mission, Hayes Valley, SOMA, Castro.
Walk, Transit, Bike or drive. Easy access to freeway

This fabulous unit boasts :

- Bright and open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen area
- Updated kitchen with granite counters
- 2 bedrooms
- Small deck
- attached garage
- Washer &Dryer in unit

- No smoking

* Other Details:
Type of rental: Apartment
Pets: YES
Smoking: NO

Tenant Responsible;
PG&E and Internet

Rent: $3,795.00
For 2 years lease
Security Deposit: $4,000.00
Application fee: $45
__________________________________________________

* More information about our services
Genie Mantzoros
COO / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor
CalBRE #00805386
Genie @ epicrea dot com

Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc
CalBRE #02059402 __________________________________________________

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE4245237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

