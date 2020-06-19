1312 Pacific Ave B

Amenities
MOVE IN JUNE FOR FREE - Property Id: 272446
Newly construction 1000sq ft, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath available for rent starting May 1st.
Apartment has elevator to 1st floor from street level with Wifi enabled entry.
Large open south facing living room, open plan kitchen with powder room.
Large bathroom, laundry in unit and outdoor deck for BBQ.
Very centrally located, Main bus line to financial district across the road and close proximity to Trader Joe's, Polk st and north beach.
All new fixtures and appliances.
Garbage and water utilities included in monthly rent
No parking.
No Pets Allowed
