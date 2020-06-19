All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1312 Pacific Ave B

1312 Pacific Avenue · (415) 317-5197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1312 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
MOVE IN JUNE FOR FREE - Property Id: 272446

Newly construction 1000sq ft, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath available for rent starting May 1st.
Apartment has elevator to 1st floor from street level with Wifi enabled entry.
Large open south facing living room, open plan kitchen with powder room.
Large bathroom, laundry in unit and outdoor deck for BBQ.
Very centrally located, Main bus line to financial district across the road and close proximity to Trader Joe's, Polk st and north beach.
All new fixtures and appliances.
Garbage and water utilities included in monthly rent
No parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272446
Property Id 272446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Pacific Ave B have any available units?
1312 Pacific Ave B has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Pacific Ave B have?
Some of 1312 Pacific Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Pacific Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Pacific Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Pacific Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Pacific Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1312 Pacific Ave B offer parking?
No, 1312 Pacific Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Pacific Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Pacific Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Pacific Ave B have a pool?
No, 1312 Pacific Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Pacific Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1312 Pacific Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Pacific Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Pacific Ave B has units with dishwashers.
