1310 Jones #601

Unit Amenities cable included furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry parking valet service

BEST VIEWS IN SF! Spacious, valet parking, 24/7 doorman, pet friendly, walk to financial district, China Town, North Beach and Polk Gulch. PET FRIENDLY! - If you like to entertain and wow your guests with stunning views, this is the place for you.



Luxurious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms



Stunning views of the Bay, Downtown and Coit Tower



Private deck



1800 Sq. feet



. Formal dining room (or study/den)



Full-service residence; on-site manager



Very spacious



Refinished parquet hardwood flooring throughout



Old world charm with updated appliances



Extra spacious, updated kitchen cabinets galore



Vintage bathrooms with modern fittings



(Valet) One car parking included in rent



Water, garbage collection, hot water, heat, and basic cable included in rent



Laundry in building



24/7 Doorman in attendance



Pets negotiable



One year lease



. Please call Mahmooda for an appointment - 415 845 7104 For virtual tour text 415-713-8995 due to SIP



DRE# 01226073



