1310 Jones #601

Amenities
BEST VIEWS IN SF! Spacious, valet parking, 24/7 doorman, pet friendly, walk to financial district, China Town, North Beach and Polk Gulch. PET FRIENDLY! - If you like to entertain and wow your guests with stunning views, this is the place for you.
Luxurious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Stunning views of the Bay, Downtown and Coit Tower
Private deck
1800 Sq. feet
. Formal dining room (or study/den)
Full-service residence; on-site manager
Very spacious
Refinished parquet hardwood flooring throughout
Old world charm with updated appliances
Extra spacious, updated kitchen cabinets galore
Vintage bathrooms with modern fittings
(Valet) One car parking included in rent
Water, garbage collection, hot water, heat, and basic cable included in rent
Laundry in building
24/7 Doorman in attendance
Pets negotiable
One year lease
. Please call Mahmooda for an appointment - 415 845 7104 For virtual tour text 415-713-8995 due to SIP
DRE# 01226073
