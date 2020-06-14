All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1310 Jones #601

1310 Jones Street · (415) 713-8995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 Jones #601 · Avail. now

$7,549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
valet service
BEST VIEWS IN SF! Spacious, valet parking, 24/7 doorman, pet friendly, walk to financial district, China Town, North Beach and Polk Gulch. PET FRIENDLY! - If you like to entertain and wow your guests with stunning views, this is the place for you.

Luxurious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Stunning views of the Bay, Downtown and Coit Tower

Private deck

1800 Sq. feet

. Formal dining room (or study/den)

Full-service residence; on-site manager

Very spacious

Refinished parquet hardwood flooring throughout

Old world charm with updated appliances

Extra spacious, updated kitchen cabinets galore

Vintage bathrooms with modern fittings

(Valet) One car parking included in rent

Water, garbage collection, hot water, heat, and basic cable included in rent

Laundry in building

24/7 Doorman in attendance

Pets negotiable

One year lease

. Please call Mahmooda for an appointment - 415 845 7104 For virtual tour text 415-713-8995 due to SIP

DRE# 01226073

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.

Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

https://www.amsires.com

(RLNE3787739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Jones #601 have any available units?
1310 Jones #601 has a unit available for $7,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Jones #601 have?
Some of 1310 Jones #601's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Jones #601 currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Jones #601 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Jones #601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Jones #601 is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Jones #601 offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Jones #601 does offer parking.
Does 1310 Jones #601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Jones #601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Jones #601 have a pool?
No, 1310 Jones #601 does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Jones #601 have accessible units?
No, 1310 Jones #601 does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Jones #601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Jones #601 does not have units with dishwashers.
