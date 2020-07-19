All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1303 Alabama St

1303 Alabama Street · (650) 293-0426
Location

1303 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW!! Nice Spacious 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath Apartment.

Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and oven. Enjoy the views and relax in the large balcony! High ceilings and bonus office room!
Stay warm and comfortable in this home with central heating!
Large space with 1500sqft!

-Plenty of Free Street Parking
-Large Balcony
-Central Heating
-Equipped kitchen - Refrigerator and oven
-On-site Washer/Dryer

Very well located just a walk away from Bart for easy transportation and 5-STAR restaurants!

Quick access to health facilities:
Zuckerberg SF General Hospital and Trauma Center (0.6mi/5min), Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation (0.8mi/4min), Chinese Hospital (4.3mi/17min), UCSF Medical Center (4.3mi/19min), SF General Hospital (0.6mi/5min), Kaiser Permanente SF Medical Center (5.7mi/18min), Silver Ave Family Health Center (1.9mi/6min)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Alabama St have any available units?
1303 Alabama St has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Alabama St have?
Some of 1303 Alabama St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Alabama St currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Alabama St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Alabama St pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Alabama St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1303 Alabama St offer parking?
No, 1303 Alabama St does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Alabama St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Alabama St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Alabama St have a pool?
No, 1303 Alabama St does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Alabama St have accessible units?
No, 1303 Alabama St does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Alabama St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Alabama St does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

