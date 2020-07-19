1303 Alabama St

Amenities

BRAND NEW!! Nice Spacious 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath Apartment.



Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and oven. Enjoy the views and relax in the large balcony! High ceilings and bonus office room!

Stay warm and comfortable in this home with central heating!

Large space with 1500sqft!



-Plenty of Free Street Parking

-Large Balcony

-Central Heating

-Equipped kitchen - Refrigerator and oven

-On-site Washer/Dryer



Very well located just a walk away from Bart for easy transportation and 5-STAR restaurants!



Quick access to health facilities:

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital and Trauma Center (0.6mi/5min), Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation (0.8mi/4min), Chinese Hospital (4.3mi/17min), UCSF Medical Center (4.3mi/19min), SF General Hospital (0.6mi/5min), Kaiser Permanente SF Medical Center (5.7mi/18min), Silver Ave Family Health Center (1.9mi/6min)



No Pets Allowed



