124 Alpine Ter.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

124 Alpine Ter.

124 Alpine Terrace · (415) 480-4541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Alpine Terrace, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
**Open House Tours: Due to Covid Restrictions open house schedules are by appointment only (RSVP). We ask that the first step is a conversation to review video or over a virtual live tour- Details on the ReLISTO website** Live in style in this amazing home perched in one of the most desired neighborhoods of the city. This updated home features a seamless open concept floor plan for contemporary living. Chefs kitchen features premier appliances, pantry, kitchen island with bar seating. Kitchen is seamlessly combined with family room and to the spacious wind protected backyard. Home features a separate living room for entertaining and dining room which may be flexed to a 4th bedroom or large office. Extra wide staircase make for a well stated entrance to the upper level sleeping area. Master Bedroom features two walk in closets, en suite bathroom with soak tub, separate shower, skylight and double vanity, and for morning luxury, its own private deck overlooking the garden. Two additional bedrooms each with their own unique characteristics including slanted roof, skylight or "secret" mini closet great for storage or playtime. Bathrooms share full tiled bathroom with shower. Residents also enjoy a full backyard with near natural grass , deck and gardening area. Lower level of the home features a basement with storage and work room with bench. KEY FEATURES: - Detached Home - 3 Bedrooms (Dining room may be converted to 4th bedroom) - 2.5 Bathrooms - Contemporary Open Concept Kitchen - - Extends into Yard - - Bar Seating - - Pantry - - Entertaining Area - - Premier Appliances - Living Room - Formal Dining Room - Green Yard and Garden Area - 2nd Floor Deck - Basement - - Work Area - - Storage - Tall Ceilings - Skylights - Ample Closet and Storage Space - Mini Closet with 2' Door - Soak Tub - Laundry Machines - Hardwood Flooring - Estimated Square Footage 2200' - Pets Allowed - Wired for Gigibeam High Speed Internet (Monkey Brains) - Nest Thermostat NEIGHBORHOOD: With a very high 94 Walk score resident may having the following in very close proximity: - Hiking Trails - Public Transportation - Duboce Park - Buena Vista Park - Playgrounds - Tennis Court - Basketball Courts - Recreation Center - Shopping, Restaurants, and Nightlight - Davies Medical Center - Safeway and Whole Foods - Internet and Gardener Included with Rent! KEY TERMS: - One Year Lease - Property Delivered Unfurnished- Some Pieces as Seen in Photos Can Remain - Pets Welcomed but Subject to Review - Security 1x Rent with FICO >750, Good References and

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Alpine Ter. have any available units?
124 Alpine Ter. has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Alpine Ter. have?
Some of 124 Alpine Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Alpine Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Alpine Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Alpine Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Alpine Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 124 Alpine Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 124 Alpine Ter. does offer parking.
Does 124 Alpine Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Alpine Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Alpine Ter. have a pool?
No, 124 Alpine Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 124 Alpine Ter. have accessible units?
No, 124 Alpine Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Alpine Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Alpine Ter. has units with dishwashers.
