124 Alpine Ter.

**Open House Tours: Due to Covid Restrictions open house schedules are by appointment only (RSVP). We ask that the first step is a conversation to review video or over a virtual live tour- Details on the ReLISTO website** Live in style in this amazing home perched in one of the most desired neighborhoods of the city. This updated home features a seamless open concept floor plan for contemporary living. Chefs kitchen features premier appliances, pantry, kitchen island with bar seating. Kitchen is seamlessly combined with family room and to the spacious wind protected backyard. Home features a separate living room for entertaining and dining room which may be flexed to a 4th bedroom or large office. Extra wide staircase make for a well stated entrance to the upper level sleeping area. Master Bedroom features two walk in closets, en suite bathroom with soak tub, separate shower, skylight and double vanity, and for morning luxury, its own private deck overlooking the garden. Two additional bedrooms each with their own unique characteristics including slanted roof, skylight or "secret" mini closet great for storage or playtime. Bathrooms share full tiled bathroom with shower. Residents also enjoy a full backyard with near natural grass , deck and gardening area. Lower level of the home features a basement with storage and work room with bench. KEY FEATURES: - Detached Home - 3 Bedrooms (Dining room may be converted to 4th bedroom) - 2.5 Bathrooms - Contemporary Open Concept Kitchen - - Extends into Yard - - Bar Seating - - Pantry - - Entertaining Area - - Premier Appliances - Living Room - Formal Dining Room - Green Yard and Garden Area - 2nd Floor Deck - Basement - - Work Area - - Storage - Tall Ceilings - Skylights - Ample Closet and Storage Space - Mini Closet with 2' Door - Soak Tub - Laundry Machines - Hardwood Flooring - Estimated Square Footage 2200' - Pets Allowed - Wired for Gigibeam High Speed Internet (Monkey Brains) - Nest Thermostat NEIGHBORHOOD: With a very high 94 Walk score resident may having the following in very close proximity: - Hiking Trails - Public Transportation - Duboce Park - Buena Vista Park - Playgrounds - Tennis Court - Basketball Courts - Recreation Center - Shopping, Restaurants, and Nightlight - Davies Medical Center - Safeway and Whole Foods - Internet and Gardener Included with Rent! KEY TERMS: - One Year Lease - Property Delivered Unfurnished- Some Pieces as Seen in Photos Can Remain - Pets Welcomed but Subject to Review - Security 1x Rent with FICO >750, Good References and



