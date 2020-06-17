All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1219 Felton St

1219 Felton Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

1219 Felton Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
University Mound

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Plus! Take advantage and avail the Limited Time Offer of $500 Move in Discount when you sign the lease on or before June 15, 2020!

Classic, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a very quiet and convenient neighborhood in San Francisco.

The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a fireplace. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, cabinets that offers plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances. Nice and bright, the bedrooms are perfect for some unwinding and catching up with sleep. An in-unit washer and dryer is available for use. For climate control, forced-air heating and gas heating are installed. The exterior features a backyard for fun outdoor activities.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, and internet.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BRgivQr1wRA

Additional Details:
This has attached 1-car garage included in the rent.

This pet-friendly home welcomes your pets.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Louis Sutter Playground, John McLaren Park, Saint Mary's Playground, and Holly Park.

(RLNE5632727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Felton St have any available units?
1219 Felton St has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Felton St have?
Some of 1219 Felton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Felton St currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Felton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Felton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Felton St is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Felton St offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Felton St does offer parking.
Does 1219 Felton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Felton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Felton St have a pool?
No, 1219 Felton St does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Felton St have accessible units?
No, 1219 Felton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Felton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Felton St has units with dishwashers.
