1219 Felton St

Classic, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a very quiet and convenient neighborhood in San Francisco.
The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a fireplace. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, cabinets that offers plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances. Nice and bright, the bedrooms are perfect for some unwinding and catching up with sleep. An in-unit washer and dryer is available for use. For climate control, forced-air heating and gas heating are installed. The exterior features a backyard for fun outdoor activities.
Tenants are responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, and internet.
Additional Details:
This has attached 1-car garage included in the rent.
This pet-friendly home welcomes your pets.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Nearby Parks: Louis Sutter Playground, John McLaren Park, Saint Mary's Playground, and Holly Park.
