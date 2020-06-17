1219 Felton St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Plus! Take advantage and avail the Limited Time Offer of $500 Move in Discount when you sign the lease on or before June 15, 2020!



Classic, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a very quiet and convenient neighborhood in San Francisco.



The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a fireplace. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, cabinets that offers plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances. Nice and bright, the bedrooms are perfect for some unwinding and catching up with sleep. An in-unit washer and dryer is available for use. For climate control, forced-air heating and gas heating are installed. The exterior features a backyard for fun outdoor activities.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, and internet.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BRgivQr1wRA



Additional Details:

This has attached 1-car garage included in the rent.



This pet-friendly home welcomes your pets.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Louis Sutter Playground, John McLaren Park, Saint Mary's Playground, and Holly Park.



