Telegraph Hill - Views! $0 Deposit + 1 Month Free* With approved credit. First month's rent required at move-in. Lease must be signed by May 31st, 2020. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. *Move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to One Months Rent credited during second full month of residency. PETS Dogs Welcome Cats Welcome Pets under 40 lbs allowed Pet rent is $40/mnth per pet NEIGHBORHOOD HOTSPOTS Vesuvio City Lights Book Store Coi Quince Kokkari Comstock Saloon Reveille Coffee Park Tavern Mama's 15 Romolo Washington Square Park Coit Tower Soto Mare APARTMENT AMENITIES: Cable Ready Dishwasher Refrigerator Microwave Window Coverings Washer/Dryer in Unit Call or Text 415 218 3700 - Dave with @RentingSF