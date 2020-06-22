1060 Cole #6

Amenities

Clean and Nice Cole Valley One Bedroom - Cole Valley One Bedroom, One Bath. Clean and Nice. Hardwood Floors. Fireplace.



Great Cole Valley Location on popular Cole Street. Near Haight Street too. And not far from Golden Gate Park and UCSF. 2 Blocks from N-Judah stop.



$2,595 per month. $2,900 Security Deposit. Water and Garbage included. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundromat right across the street a few seconds away. Available now.



David Klampert

Broker Associate/Realtor

CalDRE# 01065759

The Best Service That Money Can Buy!

davidklampert@gmail.com

AMSI Real Estate Services

CalDRE #01254853

Cell:415-613-1576



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849019)