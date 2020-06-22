All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1060 Cole #6

1060 Cole Street · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Cole Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Ashbury Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Clean and Nice Cole Valley One Bedroom - Cole Valley One Bedroom, One Bath. Clean and Nice. Hardwood Floors. Fireplace.

Great Cole Valley Location on popular Cole Street. Near Haight Street too. And not far from Golden Gate Park and UCSF. 2 Blocks from N-Judah stop.

$2,595 per month. $2,900 Security Deposit. Water and Garbage included. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundromat right across the street a few seconds away. Available now.

David Klampert
Broker Associate/Realtor
CalDRE# 01065759
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
davidklampert@gmail.com
AMSI Real Estate Services
CalDRE #01254853
Cell:415-613-1576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Cole #6 have any available units?
1060 Cole #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1060 Cole #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Cole #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Cole #6 pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Cole #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1060 Cole #6 offer parking?
No, 1060 Cole #6 does not offer parking.
Does 1060 Cole #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Cole #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Cole #6 have a pool?
No, 1060 Cole #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Cole #6 have accessible units?
No, 1060 Cole #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Cole #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Cole #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Cole #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Cole #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
