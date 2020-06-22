1060 Cole #6

Amenities
Clean and Nice Cole Valley One Bedroom - Cole Valley One Bedroom, One Bath. Clean and Nice. Hardwood Floors. Fireplace.
Great Cole Valley Location on popular Cole Street. Near Haight Street too. And not far from Golden Gate Park and UCSF. 2 Blocks from N-Judah stop.
$2,595 per month. $2,900 Security Deposit. Water and Garbage included. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundromat right across the street a few seconds away. Available now.
David Klampert
Broker Associate/Realtor
CalDRE# 01065759
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
davidklampert@gmail.com
AMSI Real Estate Services
CalDRE #01254853
Cell:415-613-1576
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5849019)