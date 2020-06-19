000 Scotia Pines Circle

Amenities

Light and bright studio apartment close to downtown Grass Valley in the Scotia Pines Subdivision. Be the first to live in this new home surrounded by manicured lawns and peaceful garden areas all maintained for you. Kitchen is complete with small gas stove, sinks, frig and beautiful countertops. Generous sized bathroom with pedestal sink and large walk-in tiled shower. Relax on the private back deck area overlooking the gardens. Window treatments on all of the windows! Furniture can stay or go – you choose! Ductless HVAC. WIFI is included!



-Add basic cable for just an additional $10.00 per month.

-Power, gas, trash, water, sewer charged at a flat rate fee of $100.00 per month.

-No pets.

-No smoking

-No co-signer.



Due to the pandemic, we are under strict guidelines for showing properties. If you are serious about this property please fill out an application and we will call you for a showing. At this point if you are uncomfortable supplying your social security number, you can put 123-45-6789 as your social security number.