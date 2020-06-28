All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:08 PM

962 Camino de la Reina

962 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

962 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Mission Gate is one of the most sought after communities in Mission Valley. This is a 1,235 sf three-story townhome (attached 2-car tandem garage on ground level) with two bedroom each having their own bathroom. Steps from the pool and spa, Unit 93 has been remodeled with all new hardwood floors, new counters and appliances in the kitchen, as well as updated bathrooms. Propane BBQ on the patio and washer/dryer in garage. Small dogs may be OK. Come see this terrific this unit and location truly are!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Camino de la Reina have any available units?
962 Camino de la Reina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 Camino de la Reina have?
Some of 962 Camino de la Reina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Camino de la Reina currently offering any rent specials?
962 Camino de la Reina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Camino de la Reina pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 Camino de la Reina is pet friendly.
Does 962 Camino de la Reina offer parking?
Yes, 962 Camino de la Reina offers parking.
Does 962 Camino de la Reina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 962 Camino de la Reina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Camino de la Reina have a pool?
Yes, 962 Camino de la Reina has a pool.
Does 962 Camino de la Reina have accessible units?
No, 962 Camino de la Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Camino de la Reina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 962 Camino de la Reina has units with dishwashers.
