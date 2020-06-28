962 Camino de la Reina

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Mission Gate is one of the most sought after communities in Mission Valley. This is a 1,235 sf three-story townhome (attached 2-car tandem garage on ground level) with two bedroom each having their own bathroom. Steps from the pool and spa, Unit 93 has been remodeled with all new hardwood floors, new counters and appliances in the kitchen, as well as updated bathrooms. Propane BBQ on the patio and washer/dryer in garage. Small dogs may be OK. Come see this terrific this unit and location truly are!