9394 HITO CT.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Light, bright, clean and large floor plan (2356 square feet) built in 1992 features a dramatic entry into an open living room with soaring ceilings. Hardwood flooring and tile, neutral paint, plantation shutters, and gorgeous canyon views to the back from almost every room. 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included, such as the refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and full sized washer and dryer in unit. Central heat and air. All utilities paid by tenant. Community features a sparkling pool and tennis court!. Minutes from shopping and dining, nestled between Scripps Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos off of Mercy Road. Centrally located in San Diego near I-15 and 56 freeways. 20 minutes to downtown and 12 miles to the beach. Excellent school district. Security deposit is one month's rent. Email if interested. Must have good credit. Sorry, no pets (firm). One year lease minimum. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Available May 20. Must have good credit. Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE4936008)