Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

9394 HITO CT.

9394 Hito Court · No Longer Available
Location

9394 Hito Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Light, bright, clean and large floor plan (2356 square feet) built in 1992 features a dramatic entry into an open living room with soaring ceilings. Hardwood flooring and tile, neutral paint, plantation shutters, and gorgeous canyon views to the back from almost every room. 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included, such as the refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and full sized washer and dryer in unit. Central heat and air. All utilities paid by tenant. Community features a sparkling pool and tennis court!. Minutes from shopping and dining, nestled between Scripps Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos off of Mercy Road. Centrally located in San Diego near I-15 and 56 freeways. 20 minutes to downtown and 12 miles to the beach. Excellent school district. Security deposit is one month's rent. Email if interested. Must have good credit. Sorry, no pets (firm). One year lease minimum. Tenant pays for all utilities.
Available May 20. Must have good credit. Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE4936008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9394 HITO CT. have any available units?
9394 HITO CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9394 HITO CT. have?
Some of 9394 HITO CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9394 HITO CT. currently offering any rent specials?
9394 HITO CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9394 HITO CT. pet-friendly?
No, 9394 HITO CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9394 HITO CT. offer parking?
Yes, 9394 HITO CT. offers parking.
Does 9394 HITO CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9394 HITO CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9394 HITO CT. have a pool?
Yes, 9394 HITO CT. has a pool.
Does 9394 HITO CT. have accessible units?
No, 9394 HITO CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 9394 HITO CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9394 HITO CT. has units with dishwashers.
