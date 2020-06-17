8834 Shaula Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom house with easy to maintain yards. Extra storage closet in living room, hallway and in garage! Cozy fireplace in the living room. Built in library shelving inside the bedroom. Huge Kitchen offers dinning area and extra sitting area. Best floor plan for your family. Master bedroom with sliding door that leads to the spacious side yard area. Garage offers built-ins for storage. Minute away from Mira Mesa Blvd shopping district, shopping, school, parks and many many more!