Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:30 AM

8834 Shaula Way

8834 Shaula Way · (619) 807-0327
Location

8834 Shaula Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom house with easy to maintain yards. Extra storage closet in living room, hallway and in garage! Cozy fireplace in the living room. Built in library shelving inside the bedroom. Huge Kitchen offers dinning area and extra sitting area. Best floor plan for your family. Master bedroom with sliding door that leads to the spacious side yard area. Garage offers built-ins for storage. Minute away from Mira Mesa Blvd shopping district, shopping, school, parks and many many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8834 Shaula Way have any available units?
8834 Shaula Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8834 Shaula Way have?
Some of 8834 Shaula Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8834 Shaula Way currently offering any rent specials?
8834 Shaula Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8834 Shaula Way pet-friendly?
No, 8834 Shaula Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8834 Shaula Way offer parking?
Yes, 8834 Shaula Way does offer parking.
Does 8834 Shaula Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8834 Shaula Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8834 Shaula Way have a pool?
Yes, 8834 Shaula Way has a pool.
Does 8834 Shaula Way have accessible units?
No, 8834 Shaula Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8834 Shaula Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8834 Shaula Way has units with dishwashers.
