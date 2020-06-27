8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub internet access

Lake Murray: Bright-Open Concept 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Beautiful condo with great space and storage options. Newly updated wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, open concept through to the kitchen. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven. Spacious and bright living room with a walkout balcony. The unit will be freshly painted one sold natural color by March.



One Carport

One Assigned Parking Space



Owner pays trash and water

Tenant pays gas, electric, and internet



Terms:

- Lease

- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history

-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet

- Renter's insurance required



Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



