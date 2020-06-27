8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9

Amenities
Lake Murray: Bright-Open Concept 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Beautiful condo with great space and storage options. Newly updated wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, open concept through to the kitchen. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven. Spacious and bright living room with a walkout balcony. The unit will be freshly painted one sold natural color by March.
One Carport
One Assigned Parking Space
Owner pays trash and water
Tenant pays gas, electric, and internet
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010
(RLNE5554204)