Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9

8779 Lake Murray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8779 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Lake Murray: Bright-Open Concept 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Beautiful condo with great space and storage options. Newly updated wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, open concept through to the kitchen. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven. Spacious and bright living room with a walkout balcony. The unit will be freshly painted one sold natural color by March.

One Carport
One Assigned Parking Space

Owner pays trash and water
Tenant pays gas, electric, and internet

Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required

Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

(RLNE5554204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 have any available units?
8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 have?
Some of 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 is pet friendly.
Does 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 have a pool?
Yes, 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 has a pool.
Does 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8779 Lake Murray Blvd. Unit 9 has units with dishwashers.

