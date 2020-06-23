All apartments in San Diego
8637 Via Mallorca
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

8637 Via Mallorca

8637 via Mallorca · No Longer Available
Location

8637 via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 Via Mallorca have any available units?
8637 Via Mallorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8637 Via Mallorca have?
Some of 8637 Via Mallorca's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 Via Mallorca currently offering any rent specials?
8637 Via Mallorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 Via Mallorca pet-friendly?
No, 8637 Via Mallorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8637 Via Mallorca offer parking?
No, 8637 Via Mallorca does not offer parking.
Does 8637 Via Mallorca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8637 Via Mallorca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 Via Mallorca have a pool?
Yes, 8637 Via Mallorca has a pool.
Does 8637 Via Mallorca have accessible units?
No, 8637 Via Mallorca does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 Via Mallorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8637 Via Mallorca has units with dishwashers.
