Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17 Available 06/12/20 MODERN STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO - BEAUTIFUL STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS SHOPPING CENTERS, MAJOR ROADS AND FREEWAYS IN A SECOND, WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL. INTERNATIONAL BORDER IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES.



STUDIO COMES WELL EQUIPPED:



* FOLDABLE BED FRAME WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE AND DUAL CLOSETS.

* FULL BATHROOM.

* FULL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, MICROWAVE AND FRIDGE.

* NEW CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS.

* WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.

* LIVING ROOM SPACE.

* 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE IN GATED COMMUNITY.

* WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH YOUR RENT.



CALL OR TEXT (619) 240-4282 TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING.

CONTAMOS CON ATENCIN EN TU IDIOMA!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4929668)