101 Apartments for rent in Core-Columbia, San Diego, CA

The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,633
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,013
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
247 Units Available
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
A concept that integrates luxury and a privileged location for people looking to live their daily activities to the fullest while being embraced by a great number of features that will make your life magnificent.
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,540
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,343
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
1224 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
1240 India St 1112
1240 India Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1051 sqft
1240 India St 1112 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Unit in Little Italy - UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED ***Monthly income of at least $7900.00 per month.
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,750
749 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Upgraded Loft Ready for Move-In in the Heart of the Gaslamp! - Recently updated loft in the heart of the Gaslamp! *Spacious floor plan *New wood flooring *Central A/C *Granite countertops *Stackable washer/dryer *Stainless steel
1199 Pacific Highway #301
1199 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grande South - Great location! - Here is a beautiful 2 bedroom + office, 2 bath condo with 2 car tandem parking in the underground garage. 1514 sq ft of light and bright, open space living. The Grande South is centrally located and easily accessible.
1325 Pacific Hwy
1325 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1189 sqft
Enjoy the outstanding view of the bay and city lights from 2 large balconies. Live a vibrant lifestyle with this sophisticated modern condo in Bayside. Located on the 17th floor facing west-northwest.
1262 Kettner Blvd
1262 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,490
2132 sqft
ONE-OF-A-KIND, STUNNING, LIGHT, BRIGHT & AIRY PENTHOUSE with PANORAMIC BAY & CITY VIEWS & PRIVATE ELEVATOR! This rarely available 28th floor home in the highly desired Sapphire bldg features an open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, 2 balconies,
777 6th
777 6th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
544 sqft
Come live the downtown dream in this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo that's perfectly located in the Gaslamp at The Lofts @ 777 6th Ave.
1205 Pacific Hwy
1205 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning Residence at The Grande North has been completely remodeled from ceilings to floors. All original finishes have been removed giving way to new and sumptuous finishes at every turn.
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,476
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1236 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,881
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,416
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1717 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,373
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,155
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1416 sqft
COMING TO SAN DIEGO | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering 6 Weeks Free! Call Us for Details! A sophisticated new apartment collection has emerged in the center of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,185
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
