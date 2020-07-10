8431 Bashan Lake Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three Bedroom Home in San Carlos (92119) - Well cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the San Carlos area of San Diego.

The large kitchen/dining room area has attractive travertine tile flooring, as well as an electric cooktop, insert oven and fridge . The living room also has tile flooring as well as a fireplace and French doors to the backyard. Backyard features a covered patio, lawn and a lemon tree!

Central Heat and Air Conditioning, along with new dual pane windows provide great climate control. Two bedrooms have ceiling fans as well.

Both bathrooms have been renovated.

Attached 2 car garage with opener and washer/dryer included.

Gardener included!

Pets Welcome! (Breed restrictions apply)



San Carlos is a great area! Close to major highways, convenient shopping, and beautiful hiking and nature trails at Cowles Mountain and Mission Trails Park!



(RLNE3379763)