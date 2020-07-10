All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

8431 Bashan Lake Avenue

8431 Bashan Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8431 Bashan Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home in San Carlos (92119) - Well cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the San Carlos area of San Diego.
The large kitchen/dining room area has attractive travertine tile flooring, as well as an electric cooktop, insert oven and fridge . The living room also has tile flooring as well as a fireplace and French doors to the backyard. Backyard features a covered patio, lawn and a lemon tree!
Central Heat and Air Conditioning, along with new dual pane windows provide great climate control. Two bedrooms have ceiling fans as well.
Both bathrooms have been renovated.
Attached 2 car garage with opener and washer/dryer included.
Gardener included!
Pets Welcome! (Breed restrictions apply)

San Carlos is a great area! Close to major highways, convenient shopping, and beautiful hiking and nature trails at Cowles Mountain and Mission Trails Park!

(RLNE3379763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue have any available units?
8431 Bashan Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue have?
Some of 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8431 Bashan Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8431 Bashan Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

