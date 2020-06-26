All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8158 Avenida Navidad.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8158 Avenida Navidad
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

8158 Avenida Navidad

8158 Avenida Navidad · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8158 Avenida Navidad, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Available now! This fantastic SINGLE STORY unit at La Jolla City Club is spacious, upgraded, light, bright, and has vaulted living room ceilings that make it a wonderful place to call home. There is a wet bar, fireplace, full sized laundry, and great patio space. This Complex has a beautiful pool area, BBQ's, Grassy areas, tennis courts, and a sandpit. Includes two parking spots in the parking structure and there is plenty of nearby street parking available too. Close to UTC mall, UCSD, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8158 Avenida Navidad have any available units?
8158 Avenida Navidad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8158 Avenida Navidad have?
Some of 8158 Avenida Navidad's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8158 Avenida Navidad currently offering any rent specials?
8158 Avenida Navidad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 Avenida Navidad pet-friendly?
No, 8158 Avenida Navidad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8158 Avenida Navidad offer parking?
Yes, 8158 Avenida Navidad offers parking.
Does 8158 Avenida Navidad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8158 Avenida Navidad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 Avenida Navidad have a pool?
Yes, 8158 Avenida Navidad has a pool.
Does 8158 Avenida Navidad have accessible units?
No, 8158 Avenida Navidad does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 Avenida Navidad have units with dishwashers?
No, 8158 Avenida Navidad does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University