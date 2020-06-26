8158 Avenida Navidad

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Available now! This fantastic SINGLE STORY unit at La Jolla City Club is spacious, upgraded, light, bright, and has vaulted living room ceilings that make it a wonderful place to call home. There is a wet bar, fireplace, full sized laundry, and great patio space. This Complex has a beautiful pool area, BBQ's, Grassy areas, tennis courts, and a sandpit. Includes two parking spots in the parking structure and there is plenty of nearby street parking available too. Close to UTC mall, UCSD, and much more!