Last updated August 3 2019

8118 Camino Tranquilo

8118 Camino Tranquilo · No Longer Available
Location

8118 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse for rent near the beautiful new UTC mall and UCSD. To include: New kitchen, appliances, flooring, and bathrooms. Quiet community with community pool and jacuzzi. The remodel was complete 4 years ago. The unit includes stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and washer and dryer. New carpet to be installed in the bedrooms July 1st. Located in Playmor Terrace West. Sunny and bright end unit perched up high that faces the greenbelt with pool below. Lovely patio space. Near Vons, Doyle, Shuttle, UTC, beaches, restaurants, and movie theatre's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Camino Tranquilo have any available units?
8118 Camino Tranquilo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 Camino Tranquilo have?
Some of 8118 Camino Tranquilo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 Camino Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Camino Tranquilo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Camino Tranquilo pet-friendly?
No, 8118 Camino Tranquilo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8118 Camino Tranquilo offer parking?
No, 8118 Camino Tranquilo does not offer parking.
Does 8118 Camino Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8118 Camino Tranquilo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Camino Tranquilo have a pool?
Yes, 8118 Camino Tranquilo has a pool.
Does 8118 Camino Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 8118 Camino Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 Camino Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 Camino Tranquilo has units with dishwashers.
