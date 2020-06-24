8118 Camino Tranquilo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse for rent near the beautiful new UTC mall and UCSD. To include: New kitchen, appliances, flooring, and bathrooms. Quiet community with community pool and jacuzzi. The remodel was complete 4 years ago. The unit includes stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and washer and dryer. New carpet to be installed in the bedrooms July 1st. Located in Playmor Terrace West. Sunny and bright end unit perched up high that faces the greenbelt with pool below. Lovely patio space. Near Vons, Doyle, Shuttle, UTC, beaches, restaurants, and movie theatre's.