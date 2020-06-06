804 San Juan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

*Please note this a *FURNISHED PROPERTY* 30 day Minimum plus, utilities may vary depending occupancy and term



Make yourself at home in this furnished open-concept second floor 900 square foot beach cottage located in wonderful Mission Beach. Enjoy the exposed beam ceiling, big windows, spacious living room, ample kitchen space, and an updated bath with dual sinks as well as large walk in shower! The bedroom is an open-concept bedroom, which is basically an extremely large bedroom with 2 queen-size beds divided by a divider curtain and 2 walk-in closets. The unit has one dedicated off street parking spot.



This property has shared laundry in the garage.



This property is just within a few steps of the beach and bay in either direction. It offers beach living at an affordable price! You just can't beat the location! If you do decide to explore away from the beach, this property is centrally located. You are a quick drive from most attractions in San Diego like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown.