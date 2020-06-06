All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 804 San Juan Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
804 San Juan Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

804 San Juan Place

804 San Juan Pl · (877) 951-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

804 San Juan Pl, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 31

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*Please note this a *FURNISHED PROPERTY* 30 day Minimum plus, utilities may vary depending occupancy and term

Make yourself at home in this furnished open-concept second floor 900 square foot beach cottage located in wonderful Mission Beach. Enjoy the exposed beam ceiling, big windows, spacious living room, ample kitchen space, and an updated bath with dual sinks as well as large walk in shower! The bedroom is an open-concept bedroom, which is basically an extremely large bedroom with 2 queen-size beds divided by a divider curtain and 2 walk-in closets. The unit has one dedicated off street parking spot.

NOTE - THIS is a FURNISHED RENTAL
This property has shared laundry in the garage.

This property is just within a few steps of the beach and bay in either direction. It offers beach living at an affordable price! You just can't beat the location! If you do decide to explore away from the beach, this property is centrally located. You are a quick drive from most attractions in San Diego like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 San Juan Place have any available units?
804 San Juan Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 San Juan Place have?
Some of 804 San Juan Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 San Juan Place currently offering any rent specials?
804 San Juan Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 San Juan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 San Juan Place is pet friendly.
Does 804 San Juan Place offer parking?
Yes, 804 San Juan Place does offer parking.
Does 804 San Juan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 San Juan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 San Juan Place have a pool?
No, 804 San Juan Place does not have a pool.
Does 804 San Juan Place have accessible units?
No, 804 San Juan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 804 San Juan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 San Juan Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 804 San Juan Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity