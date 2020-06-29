Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

This is a Tri-level Town Home at Spinnaker Point in Ocean View Hills Community in Otay.

First floor has attached car garage, closet and extra storage. Second floor living/dining room, full bathroom, kitchen (dish washer, garbage disposal, built in microwave, fridge), full size washer/dryer. Third floor has a both bedrooms, the master bed comes with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Custom niches in walls of both bedrooms.

One assigned parking space and attached garage, with plenty of visitor parking.

This wonderful Community comes with a pool, spa, and a children's play area. Minutes away from schools, shopping centers, parks, and freeways.



785 Anchor Cove, SD 92154



