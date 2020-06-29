All apartments in San Diego
785 Anchor Cove
785 Anchor Cove

Location

785 Anchor Cove, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a Tri-level Town Home at Spinnaker Point in Ocean View Hills Community in Otay.
First floor has attached car garage, closet and extra storage. Second floor living/dining room, full bathroom, kitchen (dish washer, garbage disposal, built in microwave, fridge), full size washer/dryer. Third floor has a both bedrooms, the master bed comes with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Custom niches in walls of both bedrooms.
One assigned parking space and attached garage, with plenty of visitor parking.
This wonderful Community comes with a pool, spa, and a children's play area. Minutes away from schools, shopping centers, parks, and freeways.

Give us a call today for a viewing, call Liz at 619-730-9015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Anchor Cove have any available units?
785 Anchor Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 Anchor Cove have?
Some of 785 Anchor Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Anchor Cove currently offering any rent specials?
785 Anchor Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Anchor Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 785 Anchor Cove is pet friendly.
Does 785 Anchor Cove offer parking?
Yes, 785 Anchor Cove offers parking.
Does 785 Anchor Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 785 Anchor Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Anchor Cove have a pool?
Yes, 785 Anchor Cove has a pool.
Does 785 Anchor Cove have accessible units?
No, 785 Anchor Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Anchor Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 Anchor Cove has units with dishwashers.
