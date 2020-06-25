7834 Camino Noguera

Amenities

FANTASTIC LA JOLLA COLONY LOCATION! - Popular two bedroom two bath single level end unit. Great location with view out to greenbelt. Relax on your sunny brick patio. Playmor is a well managed condo community with two lovely pool areas. Newer HVAC system recently installed. Two assigned parking spaces- 1 carport and 1 uncovered (#77). Newer appliances and recently renovated with beautiful wood laminate flooring, crown molding, new tile in kitchen and baths. Excellent UTC location convenient to shopping , schools, La Jolla Colony Park & freeways. Water and trash are included. Small pets considered. Call us today to schedule a showing at 619-746-6547 ext. 105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



