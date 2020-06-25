All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
7834 Camino Noguera
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

7834 Camino Noguera

7834 Camino Noguera · No Longer Available
Location

7834 Camino Noguera, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC LA JOLLA COLONY LOCATION! - Popular two bedroom two bath single level end unit. Great location with view out to greenbelt. Relax on your sunny brick patio. Playmor is a well managed condo community with two lovely pool areas. Newer HVAC system recently installed. Two assigned parking spaces- 1 carport and 1 uncovered (#77). Newer appliances and recently renovated with beautiful wood laminate flooring, crown molding, new tile in kitchen and baths. Excellent UTC location convenient to shopping , schools, La Jolla Colony Park & freeways. Water and trash are included. Small pets considered. Call us today to schedule a showing at 619-746-6547 ext. 105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4852468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Camino Noguera have any available units?
7834 Camino Noguera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7834 Camino Noguera have?
Some of 7834 Camino Noguera's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Camino Noguera currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Camino Noguera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Camino Noguera pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 Camino Noguera is pet friendly.
Does 7834 Camino Noguera offer parking?
Yes, 7834 Camino Noguera offers parking.
Does 7834 Camino Noguera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7834 Camino Noguera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Camino Noguera have a pool?
Yes, 7834 Camino Noguera has a pool.
Does 7834 Camino Noguera have accessible units?
No, 7834 Camino Noguera does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Camino Noguera have units with dishwashers?
No, 7834 Camino Noguera does not have units with dishwashers.
