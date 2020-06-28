7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B

Amenities

PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Tile Floors

- Family Room

- Carpet

- Storage

- Walk to Mass Transit



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is West Pines HOA

- Community Jacuzzi

- Community Swimming Pool

- Community Laundry on Site



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Assigned Parking

HOA NAME: West Pines HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1980

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #1B

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, responsible for private yard

- Owner is responsible for HOA,

- HOA Responsible for water, trash, sewer, gardener,

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



