Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B

7797 Stalmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

7797 Stalmer Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UPGRADED. Pet Friendly. Washer/Dryer. Prime Location. ACT NOW!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Washer
- Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Tile Floors
- Family Room
- Carpet
- Storage
- Walk to Mass Transit

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is West Pines HOA
- Community Jacuzzi
- Community Swimming Pool
- Community Laundry on Site

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Assigned Parking
HOA NAME: West Pines HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1980
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #1B
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, responsible for private yard
- Owner is responsible for HOA,
- HOA Responsible for water, trash, sewer, gardener,
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5111374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B have any available units?
7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B have?
Some of 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B currently offering any rent specials?
7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B is pet friendly.
Does 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B offer parking?
Yes, 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B offers parking.
Does 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B have a pool?
Yes, 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B has a pool.
Does 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B have accessible units?
No, 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7797 Stalmer St. Unit 1B has units with dishwashers.
