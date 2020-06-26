7602 Palmilla Dr #24

Amenities
This is an unfurnished, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1,394-sq.-ft. corner unit condo that boasts of fresh paint and carpets.
It has a 2-car attached garage with ample storage space, too.
It has high vaulted ceilings and the interior is generously bath with the suns natural light. The classic white-painted kitchen has granite countertops and is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The exterior features include a private balcony, deck, and a patio with terra- cotta tiles. For climate control, the condo has forced-air heating and central air conditioning. It is also wired for high-speed internet. There are washer and dryer included.
The landlord will pay for the water, garbage, sewage, and HOA fee. No cats or dogs allowed, sorry.
The community has a shared swimming pool.
Near Doyle Community Park and Westfield University Towne Center. Top-rated schools: Curie Elementary (10/10), Doyle Elementary (9/10), Standley Middle (8/10), and University City High (9/10).
This unit will be available on July 10, 2019
Nearby Schools:
Curie Elementary School - 1.43 miles, 10/10
Doyle Elementary School - 0.21 miles, 9/10
University City High School - 0.93 miles, 9/10
Standley Middle School - 1.38 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
201 Super Loop Counterclockwise - 0.1 miles
202 Super Loop Clockwise - 0.1 miles
101 - 0.4 miles
150 Downtown San Diego - UTC via Old Town - 0.6 miles
41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.7 miles
50 Downtown San Diego - UTC via Regents Rd - 0.7 miles
105 Old Town - University City - 0.7 miles
(RLNE4983718)