All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7602 Palmilla Dr #24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7602 Palmilla Dr #24
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

7602 Palmilla Dr #24

7602 Palmilla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7602 Palmilla Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is an unfurnished, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1,394-sq.-ft. corner unit condo that boasts of fresh paint and carpets.

It has a 2-car attached garage with ample storage space, too.

It has high vaulted ceilings and the interior is generously bath with the suns natural light. The classic white-painted kitchen has granite countertops and is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The exterior features include a private balcony, deck, and a patio with terra- cotta tiles. For climate control, the condo has forced-air heating and central air conditioning. It is also wired for high-speed internet. There are washer and dryer included.

The landlord will pay for the water, garbage, sewage, and HOA fee. No cats or dogs allowed, sorry.

The community has a shared swimming pool.

Near Doyle Community Park and Westfield University Towne Center. Top-rated schools: Curie Elementary (10/10), Doyle Elementary (9/10), Standley Middle (8/10), and University City High (9/10).

This unit will be available on July 10, 2019

Nearby Schools:
Curie Elementary School - 1.43 miles, 10/10
Doyle Elementary School - 0.21 miles, 9/10
University City High School - 0.93 miles, 9/10
Standley Middle School - 1.38 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
201 Super Loop Counterclockwise - 0.1 miles
202 Super Loop Clockwise - 0.1 miles
101 - 0.4 miles
150 Downtown San Diego - UTC via Old Town - 0.6 miles
41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.7 miles
50 Downtown San Diego - UTC via Regents Rd - 0.7 miles
105 Old Town - University City - 0.7 miles

(RLNE4983718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 have any available units?
7602 Palmilla Dr #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 have?
Some of 7602 Palmilla Dr #24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 currently offering any rent specials?
7602 Palmilla Dr #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 is pet friendly.
Does 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 offer parking?
Yes, 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 offers parking.
Does 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 have a pool?
Yes, 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 has a pool.
Does 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 have accessible units?
No, 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 Palmilla Dr #24 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University