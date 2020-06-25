All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 738 Jersey Court #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
738 Jersey Court #B
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

738 Jersey Court #B

738 Jersey Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

738 Jersey Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
738 Jersey Court #B Available 08/31/20 Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Beautiful Mission Beach!! 9 Month Rental - Spacious three bedroom and two bath fully equipped condo just steps to the beach in North Mission. This 1380 sqft upstairs beach getaway features high ceilings, saltillo tile floors, and carpeting in the bedrooms. Entering the condo you will step into the living room. The condo is fully furnished and features a fireplace and two car garage. The balcony is off the living room and has views of the boardwalk, beach and ocean. Out on the balcony is a full size gas grill. There is a full size washer and dryer.

9 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water & Trash
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2 garage spaces
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove
Special Features: Fireplace, 1 Spacious Balcony, Fully Furnished
No Smoking

Guarantors/co-signers will be considered only to meet income qualification.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2197558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Jersey Court #B have any available units?
738 Jersey Court #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Jersey Court #B have?
Some of 738 Jersey Court #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Jersey Court #B currently offering any rent specials?
738 Jersey Court #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Jersey Court #B pet-friendly?
No, 738 Jersey Court #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 738 Jersey Court #B offer parking?
Yes, 738 Jersey Court #B offers parking.
Does 738 Jersey Court #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Jersey Court #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Jersey Court #B have a pool?
No, 738 Jersey Court #B does not have a pool.
Does 738 Jersey Court #B have accessible units?
No, 738 Jersey Court #B does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Jersey Court #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Jersey Court #B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University