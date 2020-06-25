Amenities

738 Jersey Court #B Available 08/31/20 Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Beautiful Mission Beach!! 9 Month Rental - Spacious three bedroom and two bath fully equipped condo just steps to the beach in North Mission. This 1380 sqft upstairs beach getaway features high ceilings, saltillo tile floors, and carpeting in the bedrooms. Entering the condo you will step into the living room. The condo is fully furnished and features a fireplace and two car garage. The balcony is off the living room and has views of the boardwalk, beach and ocean. Out on the balcony is a full size gas grill. There is a full size washer and dryer.



9 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water & Trash

Laundry: In Unit

Parking: 2 garage spaces

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove

Special Features: Fireplace, 1 Spacious Balcony, Fully Furnished

No Smoking



Guarantors/co-signers will be considered only to meet income qualification.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



