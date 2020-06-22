7345 Calle Cristobal #169

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly volleyball court

Charming Condo in a Stunning Complex! - Light and bright, first floor corner location with dual master suites, air conditioning, beautiful fireplace, including full size washer/dryer on patio and large refrigerator convey.

This property boasts a HUGE patio, plenty of windows, a spacious floor plan and high ceilings. The complex has a pool, spa, sand volleyball, basketball and 2 assigned parking spaces.

It is right around the corner from Lopez Ridge Community Park with access to hiking trails, Sorrento Valley corridor, the 5, 805 and 15 freeways.



Included Utilities: water, sewer & trash

Pet Policy: Small pets under 40 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis. $35 monthly pet fee added to the monthly cost.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. There is a non-refundable $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 non-refundable tenant setup fee is due with first months rent. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



(RLNE2859627)