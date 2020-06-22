All apartments in San Diego
7345 Calle Cristobal #169
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

7345 Calle Cristobal #169

7345 Calle Cristobal · No Longer Available
Location

7345 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
Charming Condo in a Stunning Complex! - Light and bright, first floor corner location with dual master suites, air conditioning, beautiful fireplace, including full size washer/dryer on patio and large refrigerator convey.
This property boasts a HUGE patio, plenty of windows, a spacious floor plan and high ceilings. The complex has a pool, spa, sand volleyball, basketball and 2 assigned parking spaces.
It is right around the corner from Lopez Ridge Community Park with access to hiking trails, Sorrento Valley corridor, the 5, 805 and 15 freeways.

Included Utilities: water, sewer & trash
Pet Policy: Small pets under 40 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis. $35 monthly pet fee added to the monthly cost.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. There is a non-refundable $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 non-refundable tenant setup fee is due with first months rent. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable.
Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE2859627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 have any available units?
7345 Calle Cristobal #169 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 have?
Some of 7345 Calle Cristobal #169's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 currently offering any rent specials?
7345 Calle Cristobal #169 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 is pet friendly.
Does 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 offer parking?
Yes, 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 offers parking.
Does 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 have a pool?
Yes, 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 has a pool.
Does 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 have accessible units?
No, 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7345 Calle Cristobal #169 does not have units with dishwashers.
