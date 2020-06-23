All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
721 Beryl Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

721 Beryl Street

721 Beryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

721 Beryl Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
721 Beryl Street Available 03/06/19 Adorable 2/1 beach bungalow! Half block to the beach! Available March 6th! - This detached home is located in north Pacific Beach just right around the corner from Law St beach!

Here are some details about the property:

* Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom
* All kitchen appliances included
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Single car garage with driveway for additional parking
* Front and back patio
* Washer/Dryer in Garage Unit
* Water, Sewer, Trash included
* Gardener included

It's a great opportunity to live close to the beach, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, boardwalk, and is just around the corner from the quaint community of Bird Rock/La Jolla!

No smoking, small pet negotiable, no guarantors for this property. Minimum 12 month lease. Standard renters insurance required. Call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!

BRE License Number 01835476

Visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net

(RLNE2836411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Beryl Street have any available units?
721 Beryl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Beryl Street have?
Some of 721 Beryl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Beryl Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 Beryl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Beryl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Beryl Street is pet friendly.
Does 721 Beryl Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 Beryl Street does offer parking.
Does 721 Beryl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Beryl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Beryl Street have a pool?
No, 721 Beryl Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 Beryl Street have accessible units?
No, 721 Beryl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Beryl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Beryl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
