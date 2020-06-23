Amenities

721 Beryl Street Available 03/06/19 Adorable 2/1 beach bungalow! Half block to the beach! Available March 6th! - This detached home is located in north Pacific Beach just right around the corner from Law St beach!



Here are some details about the property:



* Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom

* All kitchen appliances included

* Hardwood floors throughout

* Single car garage with driveway for additional parking

* Front and back patio

* Washer/Dryer in Garage Unit

* Water, Sewer, Trash included

* Gardener included



It's a great opportunity to live close to the beach, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, boardwalk, and is just around the corner from the quaint community of Bird Rock/La Jolla!



No smoking, small pet negotiable, no guarantors for this property. Minimum 12 month lease. Standard renters insurance required. Call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!



BRE License Number 01835476



Visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net



