708 San Jose Pl

Amenities

pool hot tub fireplace microwave refrigerator

The Coolest Beach House with a pool and spa on the Roof in mission Beach! Not Just an Entertainer's Dream Home - Its a lifestyle! Impeccably perfect masterpiece - designed by Peter Lik - the most famous landscape photographer in the world. Peter spared no expense creating this soft,clean,organic concrete/wood/steel contemporary work of art. Rooftop private resort pool spa is all yours. Home fitted w/top of the line appliances & boasts details/finishes beyond imagination smart home with audio throughout.