All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 708 San Jose Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
708 San Jose Pl
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

708 San Jose Pl

708 San Jose Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

708 San Jose Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
The Coolest Beach House with a pool and spa on the Roof in mission Beach! Not Just an Entertainer's Dream Home - Its a lifestyle! Impeccably perfect masterpiece - designed by Peter Lik - the most famous landscape photographer in the world. Peter spared no expense creating this soft,clean,organic concrete/wood/steel contemporary work of art. Rooftop private resort pool spa is all yours. Home fitted w/top of the line appliances & boasts details/finishes beyond imagination smart home with audio throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 San Jose Pl have any available units?
708 San Jose Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 San Jose Pl have?
Some of 708 San Jose Pl's amenities include pool, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 San Jose Pl currently offering any rent specials?
708 San Jose Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 San Jose Pl pet-friendly?
No, 708 San Jose Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 708 San Jose Pl offer parking?
No, 708 San Jose Pl does not offer parking.
Does 708 San Jose Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 San Jose Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 San Jose Pl have a pool?
Yes, 708 San Jose Pl has a pool.
Does 708 San Jose Pl have accessible units?
No, 708 San Jose Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 708 San Jose Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 San Jose Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University