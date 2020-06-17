All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6708 Fashion Hills Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6708 Fashion Hills Blvd.

6708 Fashion Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6708 Fashion Hills Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 story, 3Br 3Ba condo is located in the hills above the Fashion Valley Shopping Center, minutes from the heart of downtown San Diego. Set at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2 car driveway & garage, parking will never be a worry. Upon entering the unit, you'll find brand new wood like laminate throughout the main floor (Kitchen, dining & living rooms). The updated kitchen comes equipped with all stainless appliances included (Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven), granite counters and updated cabinets. Just off the kitchen you'll find a balcony that overlooks the community pool, facing south-west, perfect for enjoying sunsets. In addition to the kitchen appliances, the unit comes with a washer/dryer set in a downstairs laundry closet. With central AC & Heat, comfort will be at your fingertips! In addition to the balcony off the kitchen, off the 1st floor bedrooms you'll have a small patio with easy care landscaping and a covered patio. The master bedroom is located at the top floor boasting vaulted ceilings, 2 cedar lined closets and dual sinks in the spacious master bathroom. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6708-fashion-hills-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. have any available units?
6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. have?
Some of 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. has a pool.
Does 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Fashion Hills Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University