This 3 story, 3Br 3Ba condo is located in the hills above the Fashion Valley Shopping Center, minutes from the heart of downtown San Diego. Set at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2 car driveway & garage, parking will never be a worry. Upon entering the unit, you'll find brand new wood like laminate throughout the main floor (Kitchen, dining & living rooms). The updated kitchen comes equipped with all stainless appliances included (Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven), granite counters and updated cabinets. Just off the kitchen you'll find a balcony that overlooks the community pool, facing south-west, perfect for enjoying sunsets. In addition to the kitchen appliances, the unit comes with a washer/dryer set in a downstairs laundry closet. With central AC & Heat, comfort will be at your fingertips! In addition to the balcony off the kitchen, off the 1st floor bedrooms you'll have a small patio with easy care landscaping and a covered patio. The master bedroom is located at the top floor boasting vaulted ceilings, 2 cedar lined closets and dual sinks in the spacious master bathroom. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6708-fashion-hills-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.