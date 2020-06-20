6636 Electric Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Say hello to your beautiful home-away-from-home in La Jolla! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is perfect for a beachside escape and is only a short walk from the iconic Windansea Beach. This location has it all, and puts you within easy reach of local restaurants, shopping, gorgeous parks, and is only a short drive away from San Diego's best attractions!



Highlights:

• Backyard furnished with an outdoor dining set, extra chairs, and BBQ grill

• Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances

• Wi-Fi and cable satellite with a Smart TV in living area

• Excellent location in La Jolla

• Washer and dryer for after long beach days



Things to Know:

• Rent does not include utilities

• The patio comes equipped with a gas-grill

• There is a rental above garage that is rented out long-term.

• The fireplace in bedroom 3 is not functional.

• No dishwasher in kitchen.



This amazing beach home is calling your name! Pull up the private driveway to be greeted by a classic La Jolla home façade, with beautiful landscaping and a luxurious beach cottage feel. Walk into the front of the home to find the spacious living area, furnished with a cozy sectional, a plush chair, and a flat-screen HD Smart TV. You'll love waking up in the morning to enjoy a cup of coffee here or unwinding in the evening with your favorite show. It's a great place to relax with your guests!



Further into the property you'll find the fully equipped kitchen, decorated in tones that are reminiscent of the Spanish Colonial style the area is so famous for. Make a picnic lunch to enjoy in Torrey Pines State Park, or a snack before you head out to the beach for the day. You'll also find a six-person dining set, should you wish to have a few dinners in the comfort of your rental, or breakfast in the morning! The private backyard has plenty of space to take advantage of the sunshine outside, and also offers a BBQ grill if you want to cook up a few meals to have al fresco—perfect for lunch or dinner!



The property has four bedrooms, and the first is quite cozy, featuring queen-sized bed, a flat-screen television, and a gorgeous stone wall with a decorative fireplace. This room also has its own en suite bathroom equipped with a washer and dryer—great after a long day of exploring the outdoors! The second bedroom offers up a king-sized bed, as well as a personal flat-screen television. The third bedroom features a twin sized bed, and the fourth features a full, with a shared bathroom in the hall.



Bed Layout (Subject to change):

Master- King

Bedroom 2- Queen

Bedroom 3- Twin + Twin Trundle

Bedroom 4- Queen (attached bath)



Parking-

One space in Front Driveway

Street parking