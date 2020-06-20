All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6636 Electric Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6636 Electric Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

6636 Electric Avenue

6636 Electric Avenue · (858) 598-3137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6636 Electric Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Say hello to your beautiful home-away-from-home in La Jolla! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is perfect for a beachside escape and is only a short walk from the iconic Windansea Beach. This location has it all, and puts you within easy reach of local restaurants, shopping, gorgeous parks, and is only a short drive away from San Diego's best attractions!

Highlights:
• Backyard furnished with an outdoor dining set, extra chairs, and BBQ grill
• Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
• Wi-Fi and cable satellite with a Smart TV in living area
• Excellent location in La Jolla
• Washer and dryer for after long beach days

Things to Know: 
• Rent does not include utilities  
• The patio comes equipped with a gas-grill 
• There is a rental above garage that is rented out long-term.
• The fireplace in bedroom 3 is not functional.
• No dishwasher in kitchen. 

This amazing beach home is calling your name! Pull up the private driveway to be greeted by a classic La Jolla home façade, with beautiful landscaping and a luxurious beach cottage feel. Walk into the front of the home to find the spacious living area, furnished with a cozy sectional, a plush chair, and a flat-screen HD Smart TV. You'll love waking up in the morning to enjoy a cup of coffee here or unwinding in the evening with your favorite show. It's a great place to relax with your guests!

Further into the property you'll find the fully equipped kitchen, decorated in tones that are reminiscent of the Spanish Colonial style the area is so famous for. Make a picnic lunch to enjoy in Torrey Pines State Park, or a snack before you head out to the beach for the day. You'll also find a six-person dining set, should you wish to have a few dinners in the comfort of your rental, or breakfast in the morning! The private backyard has plenty of space to take advantage of the sunshine outside, and also offers a BBQ grill if you want to cook up a few meals to have al fresco—perfect for lunch or dinner!

The property has four bedrooms, and the first is quite cozy, featuring queen-sized bed, a flat-screen television, and a gorgeous stone wall with a decorative fireplace. This room also has its own en suite bathroom equipped with a washer and dryer—great after a long day of exploring the outdoors! The second bedroom offers up a king-sized bed, as well as a personal flat-screen television. The third bedroom features a twin sized bed, and the fourth features a full, with a shared bathroom in the hall.

Bed Layout (Subject to change):
Master- King
Bedroom 2- Queen
Bedroom 3- Twin + Twin Trundle
Bedroom 4- Queen (attached bath)

Parking-
One space in Front Driveway
Street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Electric Avenue have any available units?
6636 Electric Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6636 Electric Avenue have?
Some of 6636 Electric Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6636 Electric Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Electric Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Electric Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6636 Electric Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6636 Electric Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6636 Electric Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6636 Electric Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6636 Electric Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Electric Avenue have a pool?
No, 6636 Electric Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Electric Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6636 Electric Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Electric Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Electric Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6636 Electric Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity