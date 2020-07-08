5841 Mariposa Place

Amenities

**Please read the entire post



Large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in San Diego.



- The owner pays for most of the electricity via the solar panels, any overage that is used by the tenant will be billed to the tenant. It is rare to use more electricity than what the panels provide. Landscaping is paid for by the owner.

- Gas/Water/Sewer/Trash are tenant paid.

- Very quiet and nice neighborhood with great neighbors.

- There are 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen, two very large living rooms, and a separate dining room.

- The garage has washer and dryer hookups as well as built-in cabinets all the way around. The driveway can hold 2 (possibility 3) cars and there is always street parking available.

- Rent is $2850 with a $2850 deposit due 3 days before your move-in date. The lease term is 11 months and renewal will be considered at month 10 of the lease. A $250 deposit PER pet will be assessed.

- This is a non-smoking property.



***Over the next 3-5 months there will be contractors building a seperate house in the backyard of this home. Once the back house is completed it will be rented out. The back house will have its own private entrance and backyard. The contractor's hours of work will be between 8 am to 5 pm and they will notify the tenant of any after or before hours of work. The backyard is OFF LIMITS until construction is complete. Upon completion of construction, the backyard will be partitioned into two separate yards at which time the yard will be free for your enjoyment.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5841-mariposa-pl-san-diego-ca-92114-usa/d89154f5-1caf-4b41-9c9d-839293bad4d8



