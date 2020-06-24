Amenities

5814 Lord Cecil Available 05/01/19 3 Br House With Yard Garage Patio $2975Call: 858-815-3596 - TEXT 858-815-3596. Must See West End charmer one story house with fenced 2 car garage with new roll up garage door, fencing for entire home.Private yard and walkway around to patio area off dining and living rooms. Cozy home with sun filled living room, fireplace, beamed ceilings and nice size family room/dining area combo. Large drive to over-sized 2 car garage allows for extra parking. See all videos,drive by then call. Rent & Deposit Moves you in after April 15th.Call PM to see.$2975 rent & $2975 deposit.One year lease.Sorry no pet or roommates please TEXT Property Manager 858-815-3596

Home available ONLY after April 15th.Minimum 12 months lease needed.



(RLNE4714940)