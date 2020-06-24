All apartments in San Diego
5814 Lord Cecil

5814 Lord Cecil Street · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Lord Cecil Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
5814 Lord Cecil Available 05/01/19 3 Br House With Yard Garage Patio $2975Call: 858-815-3596 - TEXT 858-815-3596. Must See West End charmer one story house with fenced 2 car garage with new roll up garage door, fencing for entire home.Private yard and walkway around to patio area off dining and living rooms. Cozy home with sun filled living room, fireplace, beamed ceilings and nice size family room/dining area combo. Large drive to over-sized 2 car garage allows for extra parking. See all videos,drive by then call. Rent & Deposit Moves you in after April 15th.Call PM to see.$2975 rent & $2975 deposit.One year lease.Sorry no pet or roommates please TEXT Property Manager 858-815-3596
Home available ONLY after April 15th.Minimum 12 months lease needed.

(RLNE4714940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 5814 Lord Cecil have any available units?
5814 Lord Cecil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 Lord Cecil have?
Some of 5814 Lord Cecil's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Lord Cecil currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Lord Cecil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Lord Cecil pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 Lord Cecil is pet friendly.
Does 5814 Lord Cecil offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Lord Cecil offers parking.
Does 5814 Lord Cecil have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Lord Cecil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Lord Cecil have a pool?
No, 5814 Lord Cecil does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Lord Cecil have accessible units?
No, 5814 Lord Cecil does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Lord Cecil have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Lord Cecil does not have units with dishwashers.
