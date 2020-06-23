All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

580 Camino De La Reina

580 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

580 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Camino De La Reina have any available units?
580 Camino De La Reina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Camino De La Reina have?
Some of 580 Camino De La Reina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Camino De La Reina currently offering any rent specials?
580 Camino De La Reina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Camino De La Reina pet-friendly?
No, 580 Camino De La Reina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 580 Camino De La Reina offer parking?
No, 580 Camino De La Reina does not offer parking.
Does 580 Camino De La Reina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Camino De La Reina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Camino De La Reina have a pool?
Yes, 580 Camino De La Reina has a pool.
Does 580 Camino De La Reina have accessible units?
No, 580 Camino De La Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Camino De La Reina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Camino De La Reina has units with dishwashers.
