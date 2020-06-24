All apartments in San Diego
5757 Gaines Street, #E

5757 Gaines Street · No Longer Available
Location

5757 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5757 Gaines Street, #E Available 04/13/19 MODERN & UPSCALE 1 BEDROOM LOFT TOWNHOUSE W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES - Modern and upscale remodeled loft town house that is both spacious and cozy. Super close to the Morena / Linda Vista Trolley Stop and the YMCA. 1 bedroom/1.5 bathrooms in the heart of San Diego. Very quiet neighborhood near local colleges, shopping centers, Fashion Valley Mall and freeway. This home features a large living room with hardwood like floors, stainless steel appliances in an all white kitchen, fireplace, 1/2 bath and equipped with one car detached garage. Second floor is the loft with bedroom and bathroom. Trash & Water included. Comes with one reserved parking space. This super cute townhouse won't last long! Call today for an appointment. 619-546-0015.

VERY SMALL DOG UNDER 25 LBS (PER HOA RULES) WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT.

MAX. 2 OCCUPANTS.

(RLNE3206045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

