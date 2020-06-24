Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5757 Gaines Street, #E Available 04/13/19 MODERN & UPSCALE 1 BEDROOM LOFT TOWNHOUSE W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES - Modern and upscale remodeled loft town house that is both spacious and cozy. Super close to the Morena / Linda Vista Trolley Stop and the YMCA. 1 bedroom/1.5 bathrooms in the heart of San Diego. Very quiet neighborhood near local colleges, shopping centers, Fashion Valley Mall and freeway. This home features a large living room with hardwood like floors, stainless steel appliances in an all white kitchen, fireplace, 1/2 bath and equipped with one car detached garage. Second floor is the loft with bedroom and bathroom. Trash & Water included. Comes with one reserved parking space. This super cute townhouse won't last long! Call today for an appointment. 619-546-0015.



VERY SMALL DOG UNDER 25 LBS (PER HOA RULES) WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT.



MAX. 2 OCCUPANTS.



(RLNE3206045)