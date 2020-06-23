5555 Lindo Paseo, San Diego, CA 92115 College West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Can you believe it! That's right there is a house on Lindo Paseo pretty much one Campus and it's available for rent Starting July 15th. Stroll to school and have plenty of extra time to sleep in! 4 minute walk to Viejas Arena. Two streets up from Aztec Walk. 3 bedroom with a small bonus room and Huge back yard and parking. Gardener will be doing a clean up and monthly service Included. House will be having all carpet removed and flooring installed and will get fresh paint.Off Campus housing. NOT LIMITED TO 5 Residents. $3000 - $3600 Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales. I also Have a Facebook page for those of you looking for rooms only Like and join my page Denise Realtor & PM at SDSU and join the Facebook group Roommate Search SDSU Housing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
