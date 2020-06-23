All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5555 Lindo Paseo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5555 Lindo Paseo
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

5555 Lindo Paseo

5555 Lindo Paseo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5555 Lindo Paseo, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Can you believe it! That's right there is a house on Lindo Paseo pretty much one Campus and it's available for rent Starting July 15th. Stroll to school and have plenty of extra time to sleep in! 4 minute walk to Viejas Arena. Two streets up from Aztec Walk. 3 bedroom with a small bonus room and Huge back yard and parking. Gardener will be doing a clean up and monthly service Included. House will be having all carpet removed and flooring installed and will get fresh paint.Off Campus housing. NOT LIMITED TO 5 Residents. $3000 - $3600 Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales. I also Have a Facebook page for those of you looking for rooms only Like and join my page Denise Realtor & PM at SDSU and join the Facebook group Roommate Search SDSU Housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Lindo Paseo have any available units?
5555 Lindo Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5555 Lindo Paseo have?
Some of 5555 Lindo Paseo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Lindo Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Lindo Paseo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Lindo Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 5555 Lindo Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5555 Lindo Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 5555 Lindo Paseo does offer parking.
Does 5555 Lindo Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 Lindo Paseo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Lindo Paseo have a pool?
No, 5555 Lindo Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 5555 Lindo Paseo have accessible units?
No, 5555 Lindo Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Lindo Paseo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5555 Lindo Paseo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University