5246 Mt Alifan Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5246 Mt Alifan Drive

5246 Mount Alifan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5246 Mount Alifan Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath centrally located in Clairemont near Balboa and Genesee! - Nearly 1900sqft, Excellent Location!

4 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Private laundry room inside the unit!

2 levels. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Living room, dining area (or second living area), kitchen, half bath, and laundry room downstairs.

Sliding doors in two of the bedrooms to allow extra airflow and light.

Exclusive use backyard patio.

Large double door front door entrance.

2 Carport parking spaces.

2 Storage sheds in the back patio.

According to the HOA, they provide basic cable and internet however there is some costs associated with obtaining a cable box etc.

THE COMMON AREA IN THE COMPLEX IS SPECTACULAR! INCLUDES:

Very large pool (heated part of the year)

A separate shallow children's pool.

Children's playground with a large play structure.

Full court basketball court.

Lots of beautiful grass, almost a park like setting.

Game room with pool tables, ping pong, foosball, shuffleboard.

Workout/weight room.

Built in bbq area (charcoal)

Library.

Limited Wifi in the clubhouse.

Clubhouse with kitchen (check with HOA regarding rules for parties).

Guest Parking. Must obtain permit in advance from the HOA. Guest parking is enforced and may not be used for resident parking.

Please call for more information/showings 619-718-1112.

DRE# 01945856

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5246 Mt Alifan Drive have any available units?
5246 Mt Alifan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5246 Mt Alifan Drive have?
Some of 5246 Mt Alifan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5246 Mt Alifan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5246 Mt Alifan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5246 Mt Alifan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5246 Mt Alifan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5246 Mt Alifan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5246 Mt Alifan Drive offers parking.
Does 5246 Mt Alifan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5246 Mt Alifan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5246 Mt Alifan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5246 Mt Alifan Drive has a pool.
Does 5246 Mt Alifan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5246 Mt Alifan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5246 Mt Alifan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5246 Mt Alifan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
