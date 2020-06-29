5246 Mt Alifan Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath centrally located in Clairemont near Balboa and Genesee! - Nearly 1900sqft, Excellent Location!



4 Bedroom



2.5 Bathroom



Private laundry room inside the unit!



2 levels. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Living room, dining area (or second living area), kitchen, half bath, and laundry room downstairs.



Sliding doors in two of the bedrooms to allow extra airflow and light.



Exclusive use backyard patio.



Large double door front door entrance.



2 Carport parking spaces.



2 Storage sheds in the back patio.



According to the HOA, they provide basic cable and internet however there is some costs associated with obtaining a cable box etc.



THE COMMON AREA IN THE COMPLEX IS SPECTACULAR! INCLUDES:



Very large pool (heated part of the year)



A separate shallow children's pool.



Children's playground with a large play structure.



Full court basketball court.



Lots of beautiful grass, almost a park like setting.



Game room with pool tables, ping pong, foosball, shuffleboard.



Workout/weight room.



Built in bbq area (charcoal)



Library.



Limited Wifi in the clubhouse.



Clubhouse with kitchen (check with HOA regarding rules for parties).



Guest Parking. Must obtain permit in advance from the HOA. Guest parking is enforced and may not be used for resident parking.



Please call for more information/showings 619-718-1112.



No Pets Allowed



