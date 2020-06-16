5117 Renaissance Ave

Amenities

This is life of luxury - private gated community in highly sought Renaissance La Jolla. Two huge master suites, each with their own bath, plus guest bath on main level. This gorgeous home has been 100% remodeled, new cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, remodeled baths in granite and glass tile backsplash, new wood floors throughout the entire home. Large private patio. Minutes walk to UTC Mall, across street from several fabulous restaurants, close to beaches. Very private