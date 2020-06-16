All apartments in San Diego
5117 Renaissance Ave

5117 Renaissance Avenue · (858) 720-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5117 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is life of luxury - private gated community in highly sought Renaissance La Jolla. Two huge master suites, each with their own bath, plus guest bath on main level. This gorgeous home has been 100% remodeled, new cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, remodeled baths in granite and glass tile backsplash, new wood floors throughout the entire home. Large private patio. Minutes walk to UTC Mall, across street from several fabulous restaurants, close to beaches. Very private

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Renaissance Ave have any available units?
5117 Renaissance Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 Renaissance Ave have?
Some of 5117 Renaissance Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 Renaissance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Renaissance Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Renaissance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5117 Renaissance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5117 Renaissance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5117 Renaissance Ave does offer parking.
Does 5117 Renaissance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5117 Renaissance Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Renaissance Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5117 Renaissance Ave has a pool.
Does 5117 Renaissance Ave have accessible units?
No, 5117 Renaissance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Renaissance Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 Renaissance Ave has units with dishwashers.
