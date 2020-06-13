All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

5079 55th Pl

5079 55th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5079 55th Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedRoom 2 bath beside University Towers. Cross street Mary Lane & 54th st 1 street over from 5000 block Mary Lane. Large bedrooms. Closer to school than most of the homes on the 5000 block of Mary Lane and Dorothy. This is a clean, well maintained home within flat walking distance (500 ft.) of San Diego State University. The windows and heating/cooling system has been upgraded for comfortable living. vinyl double pane windows, tiled kitchen w/bay window, well maintained backyard. Gardening service included. Central Air Conditioning. Large enough bedrooms for a few doubles. Attached 2 car garage. Includes fridge, Washer/Dryer and Microwave.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $55 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed. Includes Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount. Available 7/23/2020
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5079 55th Pl have any available units?
5079 55th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5079 55th Pl have?
Some of 5079 55th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5079 55th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5079 55th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5079 55th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5079 55th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5079 55th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5079 55th Pl does offer parking.
Does 5079 55th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5079 55th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5079 55th Pl have a pool?
No, 5079 55th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5079 55th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5079 55th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5079 55th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5079 55th Pl has units with dishwashers.
