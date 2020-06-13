5079 55th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedRoom 2 bath beside University Towers. Cross street Mary Lane & 54th st 1 street over from 5000 block Mary Lane. Large bedrooms. Closer to school than most of the homes on the 5000 block of Mary Lane and Dorothy. This is a clean, well maintained home within flat walking distance (500 ft.) of San Diego State University. The windows and heating/cooling system has been upgraded for comfortable living. vinyl double pane windows, tiled kitchen w/bay window, well maintained backyard. Gardening service included. Central Air Conditioning. Large enough bedrooms for a few doubles. Attached 2 car garage. Includes fridge, Washer/Dryer and Microwave.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $55 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed. Includes Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount. Available 7/23/2020

BRE No. 01776680