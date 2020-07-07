506 Ivy Lane

Amenities
506 Ivy LaneSan Diego, CA 92103______________________________________________
DETAILS:
•Studio- approx 350 sq ft
• $1,095 per month•
$1,000 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 2nd floor
• 6 month initial lease
FEATURES:
• Carpet flooring throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom
• Adorable vintage look and feel
• Bedroom and linen closets
• HIGHLY desirable Hillcrest area ACROSS the street from Balboa Park!
• WALKING distance to stores and restaurants
• Refrigerator and stove included
• Public transportation nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS
:• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.comRental
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.