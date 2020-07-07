506 Ivy Lane

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

506 Ivy LaneSan Diego, CA 92103______________________________________________

DETAILS:

•Studio- approx 350 sq ft

• $1,095 per month•

$1,000 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• 2nd floor

• 6 month initial lease

FEATURES:

• Carpet flooring throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom

• Adorable vintage look and feel

• Bedroom and linen closets

• HIGHLY desirable Hillcrest area ACROSS the street from Balboa Park!

• WALKING distance to stores and restaurants

• Refrigerator and stove included

• Public transportation nearby

APPLICATION PROCESS

:• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.comRental

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.