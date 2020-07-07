All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 506 Ivy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
506 Ivy Lane
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:20 PM

506 Ivy Lane

506 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

506 Ivy Lane, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
506 Ivy LaneSan Diego, CA 92103______________________________________________
DETAILS:
•Studio- approx 350 sq ft
• $1,095 per month•
$1,000 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 2nd floor
• 6 month initial lease
FEATURES:
• Carpet flooring throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom
• Adorable vintage look and feel
• Bedroom and linen closets
• HIGHLY desirable Hillcrest area ACROSS the street from Balboa Park!
• WALKING distance to stores and restaurants
• Refrigerator and stove included
• Public transportation nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS
:• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.comRental
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Ivy Lane have any available units?
506 Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Ivy Lane have?
Some of 506 Ivy Lane's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
506 Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Ivy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 506 Ivy Lane offer parking?
No, 506 Ivy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 506 Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Ivy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Ivy Lane have a pool?
No, 506 Ivy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 506 Ivy Lane have accessible units?
No, 506 Ivy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Ivy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University