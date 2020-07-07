4850 Field St

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home in the desirable neighborhood of Bay Park (carpet has since been removed in bedrooms for beautiful wood floors)! Located on a corner lot, this home boasts a modern design throughout, with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous cabinets, light fixtures, and flooring, as well as beautiful decorative tile in both baths! The backyard is equipped with a built in barbecue, ideal for entertaining. Enjoy wonderful neighbors and being close to everything: beach, bay, Sprouts Market, schools, quick freeway access, restaurants, parks and canyon trails!
