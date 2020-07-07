All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

4850 Field St

4850 Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Field Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled home in the desirable neighborhood of Bay Park (carpet has since been removed in bedrooms for beautiful wood floors)! Located on a corner lot, this home boasts a modern design throughout, with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous cabinets, light fixtures, and flooring, as well as beautiful decorative tile in both baths! The backyard is equipped with a built in barbecue, ideal for entertaining. Enjoy wonderful neighbors and being close to everything: beach, bay, Sprouts Market, schools, quick freeway access, restaurants, parks and canyon trails!

(RLNE5107689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Field St have any available units?
4850 Field St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 Field St have?
Some of 4850 Field St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Field St currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Field St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Field St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 Field St is pet friendly.
Does 4850 Field St offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Field St offers parking.
Does 4850 Field St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 Field St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Field St have a pool?
No, 4850 Field St does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Field St have accessible units?
No, 4850 Field St does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Field St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 Field St has units with dishwashers.

