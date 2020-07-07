4850 Field St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home in the desirable neighborhood of Bay Park (carpet has since been removed in bedrooms for beautiful wood floors)! Located on a corner lot, this home boasts a modern design throughout, with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous cabinets, light fixtures, and flooring, as well as beautiful decorative tile in both baths! The backyard is equipped with a built in barbecue, ideal for entertaining. Enjoy wonderful neighbors and being close to everything: beach, bay, Sprouts Market, schools, quick freeway access, restaurants, parks and canyon trails!



(RLNE5107689)