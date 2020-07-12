/
redwood village rolando park
290 Apartments for rent in Redwood Village - Rolando Park, San Diego, CA
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
4051 Hegg St
4051 Hegg Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
College Area House For Rent - Property Id: 305787 Property Attributes 3 Bed/1 Full bath Kitchen, Family room, Large covered patio Large front and back yard Heater,Refrigerator,Stove, and Garbage disposal Washer and dryer hook up Near Shopping and
5980 Dandridge Lane
5980 Dandridge Lane, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled top floor condo! Enjoy panoramic views from this condo perched up on the hill.
3908 60Th St #121
3908 60th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1048 sqft
3908 60Th St #121 Available 06/13/20 Condo for rent at College Park Townhomes! - Three story townhome for rent at College Park! Attached one car garage for parking. Fireplace in living room.
6848 Harvala Street
6848 Harvala Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
768 sqft
$2,100 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home located in a Quiet Neighborhood near La Mesa - Spacious open kitchen with lots of storage, new flooring throughout, large remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer in garage. 2 Small pets allowed. Workshop/Studio (approx.
3980 60th Street Unit 41
3980 60th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1041 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
3635 Nassau Dr
3635 Nassau Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,820
2000 sqft
3635 Nassau Dr Available 07/14/20 Large 4B/3BA+Office (optional 5th bedroom) w/ A/C and Large Yard near SDSU! - AVAILABLE JULY 14! This extra large (approx 2000 square feet) home is just minutes away from San Diego State University and walking
Results within 1 mile of Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
4310 54TH ST. #202
4310 54th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.
4912 63rd Street
4912 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2180 sqft
4912 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 College Area House - Close to SDSU - 4 Bedrooms - - College Area Rental - Tile & Wood Floors - Great For Students - Close to SDSU - Large Rooms - Two Car Garage, Plus Driveway Parking - Central A/C - Upgraded
4346 52nd St #7
4346 52nd Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
4947 63rd St
4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms.
6239 Hobart St
6239 Hobart Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
2000 sqft
Very Clean 6 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms!! New appliances stainless steel appliances. New FRONT LOAD Washer and dryer. New Ceiling Fans in each Bedroom. Large backyard with covered deck off Dining Room. Storage shed in backyard.
6245 Stanley Avenue - X
6245 Stanley Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3GOX9DSmVE&feature=youtu.
5421 Zeil Place
5421 Zeil Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
976 sqft
Spacious and bright centrally located condo in the Parc @ 54 community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.
4320 Gordon Way
4320 Gordon Way, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
960 sqft
4320 Gordon Way Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/1BA House in La Mesa! - Please view our 3D walk through here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Srp9REqQ6T7 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in La Mesa.
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8
4013 Oakcrest Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
862 sqft
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 - OAKC13 Available 08/01/20 Condominium for Rent - This condominium with great open floor plan has 12 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. one car parking space and garage and off street parking .
4715 Soria Dr
4715 Soria Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito - Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito! Tons of Natural Light Two Large Bedrooms with closets Two Full Bathrooms Hardwood Floors Throughout Double Doorway in "Dining Room"
6333 College Grove Way #4109
6333 College Grove Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR / 1.5 BA San Diego Condo - 2BR /1 BA College Grove Condo located in a convenient location next to the 94 freeway and across from College Grove Shopping Center. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms.
6048 Meade Ave
6048 Meade Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Beautiful privet house in central San Diego near San Diego State University. Everything in the house is brand new. Just completed the remodel. Perfect for a family with kids or small groups. Modern furnishing and relaxing backyard with BBQ.
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.
4938 Art St
4938 Art Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
1900 sqft
6 bedroom plenty of living space with good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Mounted TV in the Livingroom included. New energy efficient LED ceiling Fans Installed in every room. 2 car Detached garage and long Driveway. Newly renovated Kitchen.
4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53
4881 Rolando Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call 858-410-0041 ext 5 Move-In Special *We cover Water, Trash, Sewage, and 1 Parking Space *No Pet Fees *$100 Deposit for Students & Military ABOUT THE APARTMENT: DEPOSIT: $250(Normally $1,000) LEASE TERM: 6 month APARTMENT FEATURES: - New
