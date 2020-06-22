4840 35th St

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse close to downtown La Mesa area. Large living room has a front balcony with large windows & sliding door and a backyard patio area. Kitchen has granite counters and all appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. 1/2 bath located downstairs as well. Upstairs has an open loft bedroom (room that can look down on living room, but still has privacy). Washer/Dryer located in loft bedroom. Other room has plenty of closet space and access to upgraded bathroom.1 gated parking space included and the street has plenty of parking. 1095 square feet.



Qualifications: $4950 minimum monthly income between responsibles (income after taxes and deductions). 675+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. Tenants pay gas & electric (water & trash included). 1 year lease required. $1650 security deposit. Sorry no pets allowed.