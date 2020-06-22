All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4840 35th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4840 35th St

4840 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4840 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Description:

Beautiful townhouse close to downtown La Mesa area. Large living room has a front balcony with large windows & sliding door and a backyard patio area. Kitchen has granite counters and all appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. 1/2 bath located downstairs as well. Upstairs has an open loft bedroom (room that can look down on living room, but still has privacy). Washer/Dryer located in loft bedroom. Other room has plenty of closet space and access to upgraded bathroom.1 gated parking space included and the street has plenty of parking. 1095 square feet.

Qualifications: $4950 minimum monthly income between responsibles (income after taxes and deductions). 675+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. Tenants pay gas & electric (water & trash included). 1 year lease required. $1650 security deposit. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 35th St have any available units?
4840 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 35th St have?
Some of 4840 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
4840 35th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 4840 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4840 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 4840 35th St does offer parking.
Does 4840 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4840 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 35th St have a pool?
No, 4840 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 4840 35th St have accessible units?
No, 4840 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 35th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 35th St has units with dishwashers.
