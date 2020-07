Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This iconic Victorian home built in 1895 and is known throughout La Jolla as the "Yellow Cottage." The 2-story home features approx 1,000 SF, 2 BR/1.5 BA and the interiors are as charming with large picturesque windows, 2 private patios, wainscoting, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and washer and dryer. One block to Sea Lane Beach. Located in the Beach Barber Tract. Will move quickly! NO PETS!