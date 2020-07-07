4771 67th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4773 67th #B



Three Bedroom Duplex. Sits back from the street in a private and quiet location. Well maintained INSIDE and OUT.



Located Close to SDSU, Restaurants, Coffee Houses, Night Clubs, Grocery Stores, Public Transportation and Freeway Access.



Features Include: Large Kitchen; Garbage Disposal; Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups; Two Off Street Parking places, one garage and one assigned. No permit needed for street parking.



INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gardener.



**Washer/Dryer Available for Use (Tenant Responsibility to Maintain)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4771-67th-st-san-diego-ca-92115-usa-unit-a/baf18e91-2b5e-4da3-bd9a-4cd7a3038ac1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501909)