Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4771 67th Street

4771 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4771 67th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4773 67th #B

Three Bedroom Duplex. Sits back from the street in a private and quiet location. Well maintained INSIDE and OUT.

Located Close to SDSU, Restaurants, Coffee Houses, Night Clubs, Grocery Stores, Public Transportation and Freeway Access.

Features Include: Large Kitchen; Garbage Disposal; Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups; Two Off Street Parking places, one garage and one assigned. No permit needed for street parking.

INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gardener.

**Washer/Dryer Available for Use (Tenant Responsibility to Maintain)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4771-67th-st-san-diego-ca-92115-usa-unit-a/baf18e91-2b5e-4da3-bd9a-4cd7a3038ac1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4771 67th Street have any available units?
4771 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4771 67th Street have?
Some of 4771 67th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4771 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4771 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4771 67th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4771 67th Street offers parking.
Does 4771 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4771 67th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 67th Street have a pool?
No, 4771 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4771 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 4771 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4771 67th Street has units with dishwashers.

