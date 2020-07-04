4750 Pauling Avenue

Amenities

You will love this delightful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story detached home on a large private lot! This 1,752 approx. sqft home is in a highly desired location in University City and just minutes to the beach, shopping and freeways. Amenities include an expansive living room and dining room that share a large skylight making the area light and bright! The previously remodeled kitchen includes stainless appliances, gas range, gorgeous granite counter tops, and plenty of shelves and cabinets. Other amenities include spacious bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout, air conditioning, whole house fan, and a large 1 car garage with plenty of shelving and storage. Your guests will enjoy your extra large patio and huge backyard that is perfect for entertaining! A large shed is also included. Small pets will be considered with prior approval from the owner. Periodic landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount. No Smoking.

Please see our video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COo0kvPgmV4



