Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4750 Pauling Avenue

4750 Pauling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4750 Pauling Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 Bedroom Home in University City Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/04bf79105b
Or call 858-239-0600

You will love this delightful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story detached home on a large private lot! This 1,752 approx. sqft home is in a highly desired location in University City and just minutes to the beach, shopping and freeways. Amenities include an expansive living room and dining room that share a large skylight making the area light and bright! The previously remodeled kitchen includes stainless appliances, gas range, gorgeous granite counter tops, and plenty of shelves and cabinets. Other amenities include spacious bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout, air conditioning, whole house fan, and a large 1 car garage with plenty of shelving and storage. Your guests will enjoy your extra large patio and huge backyard that is perfect for entertaining! A large shed is also included. Small pets will be considered with prior approval from the owner. Periodic landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount. No Smoking.
Please see our video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COo0kvPgmV4

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 for additional information about this or other homes we represent.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE5695151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Pauling Avenue have any available units?
4750 Pauling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 Pauling Avenue have?
Some of 4750 Pauling Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Pauling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Pauling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Pauling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 Pauling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4750 Pauling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4750 Pauling Avenue offers parking.
Does 4750 Pauling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Pauling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Pauling Avenue have a pool?
No, 4750 Pauling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4750 Pauling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4750 Pauling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Pauling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4750 Pauling Avenue has units with dishwashers.

