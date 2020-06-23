Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Gated Community of Carmel Valley. Avail. Now - This wonderful corner unit sits in the Stone Canyon Community just off Carmel Canyon Road.



With almost 1900 square feet, 20 foot ceilings in entry and living room, and private backyard / patio area, there is plenty of room for the ever growing professional family. 3 nice size bedrooms all upstairs with full guest bath right off 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, and attached full bath with separate shower and tub. Newer carpet throughout and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Central AC keeps things comfortable.



Downstairs includes fantastic tiled living room with tall ceilings, fireplace, and open layout with adjoining designated dining room. Open kitchen has all appliances, pantry, and family or tv room with slider to private patio. Corner location means quiet, private setting, and 2 car attached garage gives you ample parking and plenty of storage room.



4723 Caminito Lapiz is right in the heart of Carmel Valley and Stone Canyon is a private, gated, enclave of few homes. Community pool and spa, and lush landscaping make it very easy to call Stone Canyon home. Award winning schools, including Cathedral Catholic and Torrey Pines right around the corner, and numerous public parks throughout the area.



Carmel Valley is the perfect location, whether you need to get to the beach or to work. It is easy to see why it is one of the most desirable neighborhoods to reside in.

Only 4 miles into Del Mar or to the water, only 10 miles from MCAS Miramar, and less than 20 into Downtown San Diego.



Caminito Lapiz will be available end of December for $3595 per month, with a $3595 security deposit.



For more information, and to schedule a viewing please visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com, or call us at 619-697-0602



(RLNE4466085)