Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4723 Caminito Lapiz

4723 Caminito Lapiz · No Longer Available
Location

4723 Caminito Lapiz, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Gated Community of Carmel Valley. Avail. Now - This wonderful corner unit sits in the Stone Canyon Community just off Carmel Canyon Road.

With almost 1900 square feet, 20 foot ceilings in entry and living room, and private backyard / patio area, there is plenty of room for the ever growing professional family. 3 nice size bedrooms all upstairs with full guest bath right off 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, and attached full bath with separate shower and tub. Newer carpet throughout and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Central AC keeps things comfortable.

Downstairs includes fantastic tiled living room with tall ceilings, fireplace, and open layout with adjoining designated dining room. Open kitchen has all appliances, pantry, and family or tv room with slider to private patio. Corner location means quiet, private setting, and 2 car attached garage gives you ample parking and plenty of storage room.

4723 Caminito Lapiz is right in the heart of Carmel Valley and Stone Canyon is a private, gated, enclave of few homes. Community pool and spa, and lush landscaping make it very easy to call Stone Canyon home. Award winning schools, including Cathedral Catholic and Torrey Pines right around the corner, and numerous public parks throughout the area.

Carmel Valley is the perfect location, whether you need to get to the beach or to work. It is easy to see why it is one of the most desirable neighborhoods to reside in.
Only 4 miles into Del Mar or to the water, only 10 miles from MCAS Miramar, and less than 20 into Downtown San Diego.

Caminito Lapiz will be available end of December for $3595 per month, with a $3595 security deposit.

For more information, and to schedule a viewing please visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com, or call us at 619-697-0602

(RLNE4466085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

