4674 Van Dyke Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4674 Van Dyke Ave

4674 Van Dyke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4674 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description:
Charming style single-family centrally located in San Diego! - Charming style single-family home with great curb appeal located in a Quiet Residental neighborhood in Kensington. Three bedroom and two full bathroom within walking distances to restaurants and store fronts. Home includes range, and dishwasher. Landscaped front yard which has automatic sprinkler system and landscaping services included. Living room has a nice fireplace. There are hook-ups but no washer and dryer. New carpet and new paint throughout the home. Double car detached garage and carport. There is a fenced backyard with two fruit trees. Pets ok with extra pet deposit ($100) and monthly pet rent of $25.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 Van Dyke Ave have any available units?
4674 Van Dyke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4674 Van Dyke Ave have?
Some of 4674 Van Dyke Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4674 Van Dyke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4674 Van Dyke Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 Van Dyke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4674 Van Dyke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4674 Van Dyke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4674 Van Dyke Ave does offer parking.
Does 4674 Van Dyke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4674 Van Dyke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 Van Dyke Ave have a pool?
No, 4674 Van Dyke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4674 Van Dyke Ave have accessible units?
No, 4674 Van Dyke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 Van Dyke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4674 Van Dyke Ave has units with dishwashers.
