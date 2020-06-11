4674 Van Dyke Ave

Amenities

Charming style single-family centrally located in San Diego! - Charming style single-family home with great curb appeal located in a Quiet Residental neighborhood in Kensington. Three bedroom and two full bathroom within walking distances to restaurants and store fronts. Home includes range, and dishwasher. Landscaped front yard which has automatic sprinkler system and landscaping services included. Living room has a nice fireplace. There are hook-ups but no washer and dryer. New carpet and new paint throughout the home. Double car detached garage and carport. There is a fenced backyard with two fruit trees. Pets ok with extra pet deposit ($100) and monthly pet rent of $25.00.